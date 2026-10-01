Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Browns vs. Steelers is an AFC North rivalry that dates all the way back to 1950 and they'll go head-to-head for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points, while the over-under has dropped to 37.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 4 Thursday Night Football betting preview

All four teams in the AFC North are off to a 2-1 start and that makes a Week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers even bigger for Thursday Night Football. The two franchises split the season series in each of the last four years and the home team has won nine in a row overall in the rivalry.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a vintage performance in a 30-27 win over the Bengals where he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off a 21-18 win over the Panthers where Harold Fannin caught a touchdown pass in the final two minutes to clinch the victory.

The latest Week 4 NFL odds from DraftKings list Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 37.5. Fannin is priced at +290 to score a touchdown after finding the endzone twice last week and the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds set Rodgers' over/under for passing yards at 212.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.