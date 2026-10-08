Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 5 Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in scoring and and they're 2-2 coming off a 34-30 win over the Texans. CeeDee Lamb had 17 catches for 189 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the win. However, defensive issues continue to plague the Cowboys, who rank 29th in the NFL in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are off to an 0-4 start and all four of their losses have come in one-possession games. Jalon Daniels went 19-of-27 for 148 yards and a touchdown while adding 55 yards on the ground in his first career start on Sunday. However, he also threw two interceptions and his longest completion was 21 yards. He'll be under center against for Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield (thumb) still rehabbing.

The latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from DraftKings list Dallas as a 9.5-point favorite at home with Mayfield unable to play. The over/under is 48.5 points and Javonte Williams is the -220 favorite to score a touchdown after hitting paydirt three times last week. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.