Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Green Bay Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 3 Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Packers were staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start when they went down 10 to the Jets in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but managed to stage a late rally. A Christian Watson touchdown and a pair of Trey Smack field goals was enough to give Green Bay a 20-17 win in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Falcons dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 34-3 loss to the Panthers in Week 2 where they turned the ball over five times. Cooper Rush was benched in favor of undrafted free agent Jack Strand in the second half and Kevin Stefanski floated the possibility of Michael Penix Jr. returning to action this week.

Green Bay checks is a 6.5-point favorite at home in the latest Packers vs. Falcons odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 43.5. There are also dozens of Falcons vs. Packers player props available, including Bijan Robinson to score an anytime touchdown (-135). The over/under for Jordan Love passing yards is 231.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.