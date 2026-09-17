Thursday Night Football is back in Week 2 and you can use it to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions for the first Thursday Night Football game of the season and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. It's opening night for the new Highmark Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 2 Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both eked out wins in Week 1, with the Bills beating the Texans 36-31 on the road and the Lions defeating the Saints 31-30 in overtime at home. Now they'll go head-to-head in the first official Thursday Night Football of the season to kick off the Week 2 NFL schedule and christen the new stadium in Buffalo.

Josh Allen's ninth NFL season started off with an MVP-caliber performance, as he went 20-of-29 for 324 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring two rushing touchdowns in Buffalo's win on Sunday. Meanwhile, it was Jahmyr Gibbs' standout performance (29 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns to go along with five receptions for 30 yards) that helped Detroit survive an upset scare from New Orleans.

The latest Bills vs. Lions odds from DraftKings list Buffalo as the 3.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 53.5 points. Allen is priced at +110 to score a rushing or receiving touchdown on Thursday Night Football and Amon-Ra St. Brown is +120 after scoring twice last week, but you can already bet dozens of NFL player props on DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.