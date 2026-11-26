Use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets for the NFL on Thanksgiving and also get three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. This year's Thanksgiving matchups include Lions vs. Bears at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thanksgiving NFL betting preview

First place in the NFC North will be on the line when the Detroit Lions (8-2) host the Chicago Bears (8-2) in the first game of the NFL on Thanksgiving tripleheader today. Detroit is on a six-game winning streak and is a perfect 6-0 at home this season, while Chicago is on a five-game winning streak where it hasn't trailed at any point. The Bears are favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is currently 55.5 points.

Then two NFC East rivals will go head-to-head when the Dallas Cowboys (5-6) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7). Both teams are coming off victories last week, with the Cowboys winning a 51-30 shootout against the Titans and the Eagles grinding out a 19-16 win over the Steelers to end a seven-game winning streak. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Dallas as the 8.5-point favorite at home with the over/under at 47.5 points.

Then Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are set for another duel in the final game of the day, as the Buffalo Bills (9-1) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2). Allen has won five of six regular-season matchups with Mahomes, but the Chiefs have beaten the Bills each of the four times they've met in the postseason with those two superstars at the helm. The Bills are favored by 3 points at home and the over/under is 47.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

Minimum age 21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.