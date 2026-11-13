Thursday Night Football is here, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Use those bonus bets for Giants vs. Commanders, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. According to the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds at DraftKings, New York is favored by 2.5 points at home. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Giants vs. Commanders betting preview

At the halfway point of the NFL regular season, the New York Giants (5-2-1) are the surprising leaders of the NFC East and it's becoming more and more apparent that John Harbaugh has completely changed the culture. The Giants are 4-1-1 since Jaxon Dart was lost to a season-ending knee injury and two wins each now out of J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston. McCarthy injured his hip in New York's win over Philadelphia last week, but managed to return to the game after Winston led a touchdown drive.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that included more questionable late-game decision-making. The Commanders moved the ball into Rams territory on their final possession, but opted to throw short of the end zone on the game's final play despite being on the 33-yard line. Dan Quinn's seat might be the hottest in the NFL, but he'll get another shot to begin a turnaround on a short week.

The latest Giants vs. Commanders odds from DraftKings list New York as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is currently 41.5 points. Cam Skattebo is +135 to score an anytime touchdown and Jayden Daniels' over/under for total passing yards is 201.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.