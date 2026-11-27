The NFL is getting in on the Black Friday action, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers after Aaron Rodgers was released. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Steelers vs. Broncos betting preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) have lost their last two games in a row, but they still occupy the last AFC Wild Card spot entering Week 12 and a return to Heinz Field over the holiday will be welcome. Pittsburgh is 4-0 at home this season, which includes crucial divisional wins over the Bengals and Browns. The Steelers have also outgained their opponents in each of those four matchups.

However, the Denver Broncos (8-2) have won six in a row heading into this special holiday presentation of the NFL. Sean Payton's squad continues to dramatically outperform the underlying stats, as Denver ranks 28th in the NFL in both total offense and total defense. The Broncos have been opportunistic on both sides of the ball in the red zone, as they rank sixth in red-zone touchdown percentage on offense (67.7%) and 10th in red-zone touchdown percentage on defense (53.1%).

The latest Steelers vs. Broncos odds from DraftKings list Denver as the 3-point favorite at home with the over/under at 38. Jonah Coleman scored three times last week for the Broncos and is priced at -120 to score an anytime touchdown after scoring in four of his last five games. Aaron Rodgers' over/under for passing yards on Friday is 200.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

Minimum age 21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.