Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 11 of the NFL season, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. Use those bonus bets for Texans vs. Colts in an AFC South rivalry game, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Texans vs. Colts betting preview

After making the playoffs in each of the last three years, the Houston Texans are off to a 3-6 start in 2026 where they've lost five times by a single possession. DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud are still holding out hope for a turnaround, but any chance to break into the top-heavy AFC playoff picture depends upon a win on Thursday. Houston suffered a 19-17 loss to Indianapolis in Week 3, but had beaten the Colts in each of its previous five tries.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts ended a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over the Dolphins last week and improved to 3-7. They're likely in a position where they'd need to win out and might still require help to make the postseason, but a season sweep of the Texans and some momentum would certainly be welcomed. Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan formed a 1-2 punch to help Indianapolis rush for 172 yards in last week's win and the running game will continue to be key with Daniel Jones struggling.

The Texans won 38-30 in Houston over the Colts late last season, but the latest NFL odds list them as 12.5-point favorites at home with the over/under at 44.5. David Montgomery (groin) will return to action this week after an extended absence and the Houston RB is priced at -125 to score an anytime touchdown, while Taylor is priced at +115 for Indianapolis. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

Minimum age 21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.