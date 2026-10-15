The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. That's a bonus you can collect by betting on Thursday Night Football, where the Denver Broncos will host the Seattle Seahawks for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. According to the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds at DraftKings, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points on the road. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Seahawks vs. Broncos betting preview

The Broncos are 3-2 coming off a come-from-behind win where they rallied to score 13 points against the winless Los Angeles Chargers last week. Denver was an AFC finalist last season and has struggled to stay in the mix early in the season, but has major issues on both sides of the ball. The Broncos rank 30th in the NFL in total offense and 22nd in total defense through five weeks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with first place in the NFC West on the line last week. It was a sloppy performance from Sam Darnold, and Seattle turned the ball over four times after giving it away three times in a Week 3 loss to Washington. However, the Seahawks are still No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and are eighth in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

The latest Broncos vs. Seahawks odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the 2.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 40.5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with seven receiving touchdowns and is priced at +105 to score an anytime touchdown. Broncos running back JK Dobbins is priced at +180 to score after notching his first rushing touchdown of the season last week. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.