Sunday Night Football in Week 3 will pit the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams. It's one last chance for the day to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium and both teams are off to a 1-1 start. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Both the Broncos and Rams suffered one-possession losses in their respective conference championship games a season ago and have Super Bowl aspirations again in 2026. However, they both suffered 20+ point losses in Week 1 and had to quickly gather themselves to avoid digging an 0-2 hole.

Denver rebounded with a 20-13 win over the Jaguars after a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs to open the season and Los Angeles beat the Giants 28-6 after a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia in Week 1. The latest Broncos vs. Rams odds list Los Angeles as the 2.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 45.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.