The Atlanta Falcons will host the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football in Week 5, another opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss the game with an ankle injury. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Ravens are 3-1 on the season after a 24-18 win over the Titans last week, but an ankle injury suffered by Lamar Jackson might leave them hampered for the next couple weeks. Tyler Huntley went 8-of-9 for 63 yards after Jackson's exit and helped Baltimore hang on for the win. Look for the Ravens to lean even more heavily on Derrick Henry in Jackson's absence, but they'll have their work cut out against Atlanta's top-ranked run defense.

Meanwhile, the Falcons offense has picked up steam since Michael Penix Jr.'s return two weeks ago. Atlanta has scored 80 points and piled up 918 yards of offense in back-to-back wins over the Packers and Saints. Bijan Robinson has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns during that span and his backup Brian Robinson Jr. also has four rushing touchdowns in that period.

The latest Falcons vs. Ravens odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the 3-point favorite at home with Jackson sidelined and the over/under is 43.5. Bijan Robinson is priced at -235 to score an anytime touchdowns, while Henry is priced at -155 to reach the endzone. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.