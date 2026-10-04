Sunday Night Football in Week 4 will pit the Carolina Panthers against the Detroit Lions, one last chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 1-2, while Detroit is 2-1. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Carolina is coming off a 21-18 loss to the Browns last week as 2.5-point favorites on the road. Now the Panthers will look to rebound at home against the Lions, who scored a 31-24 win over the Jets last week. Detroit has scored exactly 31 points in all three of its games this week, but has also given up an NFL-high 95 points.

Bryce Young entered Week 3 leading the NFL in passing yards (939) and the Panthers rank fifth in the NFL in scoring (29.7 ppg). However, they rank 26th in scoring defense, do in large part to the 59 points they surrendered to Chicago in Week 1. That side of the ball has settled in since, forcing five turnovers in a win over the Falcons and holding the Browns to 259 yards of total offense.

The latest Panthers vs. Lions odds from DraftKings list Detroit as the 3.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 50.5 with two high-powered offenses on the field. Jahmyr Gibbs is tied for the NFL lead with six rushing and receiving touchdowns this season and he's priced at +320 to be the first TD scorer on Sunday Night Football. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.