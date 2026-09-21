Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams began the season as Super Bowl favorites after acquiring Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie via trade then coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement. However, they opened the season with a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the first ever NFL regular-season game played on Australian soil. Now, they'll return home to host the New York Giants, who are coming off a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams have had extra prep time but also had to adjust to the time change coming back from Australia, and they'll be without Myles Garrett after it was announced that he'd undergone arthroscopic knee surgery and would miss at least a month. Meanwhile, the Giants are riding high after a strong performance in John Harbaugh's coaching debut, with Jaxson Dart going 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 yards rushing.

Donald might be ready to make his debut for the Rams, which could help soften the blow of losing Garrett. The latest Rams vs. Giants odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 47.5. DraftKings also still lists the Rams as Super Bowl favorites (+650) and the Giants are now down to +5000 to win the Lombardi Trophy. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.