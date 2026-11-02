Sunday Night Football is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. This week, the Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field, where the latest Commanders vs. Eagles forecast calls for cool and clear conditions. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The New York Giants sit on top of the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record, but the division still feels like anybody's ball game with nobody playing particularly well. The Commanders are last with a 1-4-1 record, but their one win was against the reigning Super Bowl champions and they had chances late against the Eagles, Giants and 49ers. Now they'll look to avenge their Week 1 loss to Philadelphia at home coming out of a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Eagles (2-5) have been absolutely ravaged by injuries all season and things got even worse last week. Saquon Barkley returned from a hamstring injury only to suffer a back injury in the fourth quarter of a 38-21 loss to the Cowboys. This comes after DeVonta Smith aggravated a hamstring injury he had returned from in Week 6. Tanner McKee will start again in place of the injured Jalen Hurts (blood clots).

The latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds list Washington as the 4.5-point home favorite and the over/under is currently 40.5. The Commanders are +800 longshots to win the division on DraftKings and the Eagles are now listed at +1500. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.