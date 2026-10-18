The Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 6, perfect for claiming the newest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting after their first $5 wager and three free months of NBA League Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Jordan Love picked a great time to turn in his best performance of the season with the Chicago Bears in town. Love went 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 romp and Green Bay has strung together a couple of wins in a row. He also threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a wild 40-40 tie against the Cowboys last season and he'll look to take advantage of a Dallas defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in yards allowed tonight.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football last week. Dallas gave up 241 yards rushing despite playing against an undrafted free agent rookie quarterback in Jalon Daniels. However, the Cowboys were done in by three turnovers in that game and they do have the fifth-ranked passing offense in the NFL entering Week 6.

Despite last week's results, Green Bay is a narrow 1.5-point favorite at home in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 52.5. There are also dozens of NFL player props available for Sunday Night Football and Love's over/under for total passing yards is 271.5, while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's is 276.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.