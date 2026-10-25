Sunday Night Football is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. This week the Seattle Seahawks will host the Kansas City Chiefs for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Kenneth Walker III will make his first trip back to Seattle after leaving for Kansas City. Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is inactive. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning world champions, but they're off to a rocky 3-3 start after suffering a 17-14 loss in overtime to the Broncos last Thursday. However, the extra time to rest and prep should be beneficial for a Seattle running game that has struggled this season. Zach Charbonnet has been a full participant in practice this week and is set to make his season debut after tearing his ACL late last season.

Charbonnet shared backfield reps with Kenneth Walker III last season and last year's Super Bowl MVP is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With Walker leading the charge for a revitalized Kansas City ground game, the Chiefs are off to a perfect 5-0 start and are averaging a league-leading 5.5 yards per carry. Kansas City is first in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring defense through six weeks.

The latest Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds list Seattle as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is currently 42.5. You can also bet dozens of NFL player props for Sunday Night Football, including Charbonnet to score an anytime touchdown (+110) and over/under 87.5 rushing yards for Walker. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.