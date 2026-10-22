The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. That's a bonus you can collect by betting on Thursday Night Football, where the Chicago Bears will host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. According to the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds at DraftKings, Chicago is favored by 3 points, while the Over/Under is 50.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Bears vs. Patriots betting preview

After missing three games with a hamstring injury, Caleb Williams returned to action last week for Chicago and delivered a stellar performance. The former No. 1 overall pick went 30-of-36 for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over the Falcons that improved Chicago to 4-2 on the season. Williams now leads the NFL in completion percentage and the Bears are top-seven in the NFL in total offense and defense.

New England is also 4-2 on the season and Drake Maye is finding his way after a sluggish start. The No. 3 overall pick in the same draft class has thrown for 878 yards and 10 touchdown with only one interception over his last three games after throwing for 585 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions over the first three weeks of the season. The Patriots are also top-seven in the league in yards for and against.

The latest Bears vs. Patriots odd list Chicago as the 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is currently 50.5. Maye's over/under for passing yards on Thursday is 248.5 and the line for Williams is 244.5. Bears running back D'Andre Swift is -165 to score a touchdown and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is -110. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.