The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. That's a bonus you can collect by betting on Thursday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers will host the Carolina Panthers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Packers vs. Panthers betting preview

The Green Bay Packers are 4-3 on the season coming off a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions last week and they're now bringing up the rear in the NFC North. The running game continues to way down an explosive Green Bay passing attack, as the Packers rank last in the NFL in rushing and fifth in passing. Josh Jacobs only managed 36 yards on 13 carries in his return from the commissioner's exempt list, but did catch five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown last week.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are off to a 3-3 start on the season, but they still sit on top of the NFC South standings. Carolina was steamrolled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, losing 43-13 and giving up 258 rushing yards in the process. The Panthers rank sixth in the NFL in scoring through seven weeks, but rank 27th in scoring defense.

Carolina won a head-to-head matchup last November 16-13 in Green Bay. However, the Packers are favored by 3.5 in the latest Packers vs. Panthers odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 48.5 points. Jacobs is priced at -135 to score an anytime touchdown and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is priced at -120. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.