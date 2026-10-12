Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass for NFL betting after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Rams and Bills began the season as the favorites to win their respective conferences and this is still a potential Super Bowl preview despite the fact that it hasn't been cakewalk for either franchise. The Rams are off to a 2-2 start on the season but earned a 24-20 win over the Eagles last week. Meanwhile, the Bills are 3-1 coming off a 29-26 loss to the Patriots in Week 4.

Turnovers have plagued the Rams, as they've given the football away twice in all four of their games. However, they rank second in the NFL in total offense and total defense entering Week 5 and have outgained their four opponents by 678 yards. The Bills face some defensive questions, but rank first in the NFL in scoring over the first month of the season and they also rank second in yards per rush attempt (5.1).

The latest Rams vs. Bills odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 53.5. You can also win a share of $2 million in the DraftKings King of the Endzone contest for Monday Night Football. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.