Thursday Night Football launches Week 9 in the NFL and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Use those bonus bets for Ravens vs. Jaguars, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Ravens vs. Jaguars betting preview

The Baltimore Ravens (4-4) are coming off a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week and suffered injury in addition to the insult. Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) were both injured, forcing emergency third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano into the game. Jackson is out for the year, Huntley is unlikely to recover on a short week's rest and Fagnano also suffered an ankle injury (though he managed to finish the game).

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are coming off a dominant 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts and have now opened up a three-game lead in the AFC South. Jacksonville is top five in the NFL in scoring and points allowed entering Week 9 and Trevor Lawrence is an early NFL MVP candidate with an NFL-leading 112.6 QB rating.

This is the first meeting between these two franchises since 2023, when Jackson's Ravens earned a 23-7 win over Lawrence's Jags. However, with Baltimore's quarterback situation looking dire, Jacksonville is the 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings and the over/under is 41.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.