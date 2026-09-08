The latest DraftKings promo code allows new users to claim $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5, and the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game is the perfect opportunity to cash in. The Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots in the first game of the season on Wednesday, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

DraftKings promo code details

DraftKings Promo Code Click here DraftKings Bonus Offer Spend $5 as a new user, get $200 in bonus bets States where DraftKings is Available Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming. DraftKings Minimum Age 21 DraftKings Deposit Methods ACH/Online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, DraftKings gift card, Wire transfer, PayNearMe

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

How to place a bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Once you log into DraftKings, placing a wager is easy. Users can select the sport or event they wish to bet on, and standard bets like spread, money line, totals, etc., should populate immediately. Users can select any of these options to begin building a slip if they wish.

You can also select a game or event and see all available options, such as prop bets. It is simple to add several bets to a single slip. Then, users can enter their wager (provided enough money is deposited in their account) and submit.

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

Patriots vs. Seahawks is only the third time in NFL history that the two Super Bowl teams from the season prior have gone head-to-head in Week 1 the following year. In 1970 after Super Bowl IV, the Minnesota Vikings avenged their title game loss with a 27-10 win to kick off the season. Then the Denver Broncos earned a 21-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of Super Bowl 50.

Seattle beat New England by a final score of 29-13 in a game where it forced eight punts in a row to start the game and then turned the Patriots over on three of the next four drives. However, the New England offense received major upgrades in the offseason, as the franchise signed WR Romeo Doubs, traded for WR A.J. Brown, signed new starting OG Alijah Vera-Tucker and spent a first-round pick on LT Caleb Lomu.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks felt the salary cap pinch and lost a few key starters, including starting safety Coby Bryant and Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker III. They did manage to extend superstar WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and second-team All-Pro CB Devon Witherspoon to keep the majority of the core intact.

Now the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 44.5 points. Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price is listed at +130 to score a touchdown in his NFL debut, while Brown's over/under for total receiving yards is 61.5 in his first game wearing a Patriots uniform. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.