The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will host the NFC South Division rival Atlanta Falcons (1-2) in the Monday Night Football matchup to conclude Week 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Saints tight end Noah Fant (abdomen) is inactive after catching two touchdowns a week ago. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Falcons are coming off their first win of the season, a 35-14 road win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, while the Saints are coming off a 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Kalshi prices the Saints at $0.55 per share to beat the Falcons, and more than 48.5 combined points is trading at $0.49 per share. Bijan Robinson to record 40+ receiving yards is trading at $0.51 per share. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Best Falcons vs. Saints props

Bijan Robinson (Falcons): 40+ receiving yards ($0.51)

Tyler Shough (Saints): 250+ passing yards ($0.56)

Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons): 200+ passing yards ($0.67)

Chris Olave (Saints): 80+ receiving yards ($0.57)

Prop pick #1: Bijan Robinson- Yes 40+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 47%

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson remains one of the NFL's best all-purpose backs, with a total 467 yards, which includes 13 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Robinson is coming off his best rushing performance of the season with 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and had two catches for 19 yards in Week 3.

The former Texas standout has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five road games, averaging 66.8 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Robinson will record 47.2 receiving yards on average against the Saints.

Robinson is trading at $0.51 per share to record 40 or more rushing yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Tyler Shough- Yes 250+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 56%

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is continuing the success of his rookie season, throwing for 917 yards, which ranks second among NFL players.

Shough is averaging 305.7 yards per game through his first three games, having thrown for more than 250 yards in each game.

The former Louisville standout has exceeded his passing yards market in each of the last five games, averaging 301.8 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Shough will throw for 256.2 yards on average against the Falcons.

Shough is trading at $0.56 per share to throw for more than 250 yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Michael Penix Jr.- Yes 200+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 66%

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. provided some stability upon his season debut in Week 3.

Penix, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in November, threw for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 25 passing, giving a major boost after Cooper Rush and Jack Strand struggled in his absence.

Penix is projected to throw for 250.9 yards on average against the Saints, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Penix is trading at $0.56 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Chris Olave- Yes 80+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 57%

Shough's emergence has coincided with wide receiver Chris Olave having the best run of his career.

Olave is off to the best start of his career, recording 27 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown and has 93 receptions for 1,155 yards and seven touchdowns with Shough at quarterback.

Olave is predicted to record 102.6 receiving yards on average against the Falcons, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Olave is trading at $0.57 per share to record 80 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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