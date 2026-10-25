The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. Sunday's NFL Week 7 schedule continues with Sunday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home, while the over-under has climbed a point to 43.5 at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Chiefs vs. Seahawks betting preview

Kansas City's receiving group has been tested, but Patrick Mahomes found enough help to beat the Chargers 22-6. Xavier Worthy caught all seven of his targets for 72 yards, and rookie Cyrus Allen contributed a 27-yard reception. The Chiefs are 5-0, with Andy Reid leaning on different contributors as injuries complicate his receiver rotation. Their defense held Los Angeles to six points and recorded four sacks.

Seattle has its own passing concerns after Sam Darnold's difficult night against Denver. He was sacked five times in the 17-14 overtime loss, and the offensive line has been under pressure throughout October. Jaxon Smith-Njigba still managed 12 catches for 134 yards against the Broncos and has 717 receiving yards this season. Mike Macdonald has continued backing Darnold as the starter. SportsLine calls for a 25-21 Seahawks victory. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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