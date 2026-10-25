The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. Sunday's NFL Week 7 schedule brings a winless Miami team to New York and an unbeaten Kansas City club to Seattle. The Jets host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Raiders welcoming the Rams at 4:25 p.m. The Seahawks and Chiefs finish the night at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Dolphins vs. Jets preview

Miami gets a chance to restart after a bye, and Malik Willis has plenty to fix. Through five games, he's completed 56.2% of his passes, averaging 169.8 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Malik Washington leads the receivers with 23 catches for 262 yards. Second-year RB Ollie Gordon II has added 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns, giving the Dolphins another way to move the offense in their first AFC East game.

New York has a few concerns of its own. Geno Smith has struggled to generate explosive plays in Frank Reich's offense, despite having Garrett Wilson available outside. Braelon Allen ran for 194 yards across Weeks 5 and 6 while Breece Hall worked toward a return. The backfield offers alternatives regardless of Sunday's personnel decisions. David Bailey has given Aaron Glenn's defense a young pass-rushing threat. SportsLine forecasts a 30-20 Jets victory. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Rams preview

Six games into the season, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns, but Los Angeles has only two victories. The Rams have outgained opponents by more than 100 yards per game on average without turning those gains into enough wins. Kyren Williams has 393 rushing yards and another 217 receiving. With Davante Adams facing an extended absence, Puka Nacua's 37 catches for 417 yards take on greater importance in Sean McVay's passing attack.

Las Vegas has an experienced passer in Kirk Cousins, whose 1,582 yards include 14 touchdowns against five interceptions. Tight end Brock Bowers has 28 catches for 382 yards and three scores. Ashton Jeanty has notched 313 rushing yards and 251 more as a receiver, offering Klint Kubiak different ways to involve him. Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses has three interceptions. SportsLine forecasts a 30-25 Rams victory. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks preview

Kansas City's receiving group has been tested, but Patrick Mahomes found enough help to beat the Chargers 22-6. Xavier Worthy caught all seven of his targets for 72 yards, and rookie Cyrus Allen contributed a 27-yard reception. The Chiefs are 5-0, with Andy Reid leaning on different contributors as injuries complicate his receiver rotation. Their defense held Los Angeles to six points and recorded four sacks.

Seattle has its own passing concerns after Sam Darnold's difficult night against Denver. He was sacked five times in the 17-14 overtime loss, and the offensive line has been under pressure throughout October. Jaxon Smith-Njigba still managed 12 catches for 134 yards against the Broncos and has 717 receiving yards this season. Mike Macdonald has continued backing Darnold as the starter. SportsLine calls for a 25-21 Seahawks victory. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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