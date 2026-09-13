The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days at one of the best sports betting apps. The first NFL Sunday of the 2026 season is here, with matchups like Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Cowboys are 3-point favorites on the road against the Giants. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet on the NFL:

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NFL Sunday betting preview

One of the highlights of the first Sunday of the season is an NFC North grudge match with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on CBS and Paramount+. The teams finished second and third in the division, respectively, last season. Green Bay went 9-7-1 while Minnesota went 9-8. There will be a new look for the Vikings offense with Kyler Murray now under center. The former Arizona Cardinal was brought in with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy badly falling out of favor. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting at a 58% rate. Sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Sunday Night Football brings another of the NFL's fiercest rivalries as the Dallas Cowboys go to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants. Both teams were under .500 last season (7-9-1 for Dallas, 4-13 for New York). The Cowboys, as always, have high aspirations. Expectations are also raised in New York, where new head coach John Harbaugh will have a full season of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo as his offensive centerpieces and an intriguing defense that added Arvell Reese and DJ Reader. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 69% of the time. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for Sunday Night Football and more NFL Week 1 games:

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