The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you get 30 days to play through your initial $25, not seven days like other offers you'll see. The New York Giants will head west for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Kalshi prices Los Angeles at $0.75 per share to defeat New York, with the Giants trading at $0.27 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday night's matchup also offers two additional angles to examine. New York defeating Los Angeles is priced at $0.27 per share, and more than 48.5 combined points is trading at $0.48 per share. SportsLine's advanced computer model gives the Giants a 28% probability of winning and assigns the higher-scoring outcome a 54% probability.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Giants vs. Rams picks, predictions

Rams vs. Giants: New York to defeat Los Angeles ($0.27 per share)

Rams vs. Giants: More than 48.5 combined points ($0.48 per share)

Rams vs. Giants game preview

The Giants suddenly have something tangible to build around. Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards against Dallas, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 54 yards on the ground. Cam Skattebo carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards and scored, giving Harbaugh a dependable complement to the passing game. Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 78 yards with two scores. New York controlled the time of possession for 36:40 and finished with 394 total yards.

Los Angeles has a much different Week 1 film session waiting. Stafford threw for only 155 yards against San Francisco, and the Rams finished with 290 total yards in the 27-7 loss. Puka Nacua supplied 74 receiving yards. Kyren Williams scored the team's lone touchdown, but Los Angeles vanished offensively after halftime. The Rams now have extra preparation time and a return to SoFi Stadium working in their favor.

A significant defensive wrinkle also looms. Myles Garrett is headed for knee surgery and injured reserve, removing a major piece from Sean McVay's defense. SportsLine nevertheless projects a 31-21 Los Angeles victory, expecting a Rams rebound. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Giants to defeat Rams ($0.27 per share)

A Giants victory would require New York to prove Sunday night was more than the usual Week 1 weirdness. There were legitimate reasons for optimism. Dart completed nearly 80% of his passes and didn't give Dallas a turnover through the air. The Giants rushed 37 times for 151 yards, helping Harbaugh control tempo instead of asking his young quarterback to carry every possession.

New York's defense gave the offense even more room to operate. Dallas managed just 244 total yards and averaged 4.7 yards per play. That's vital against a Rams offense coming off a strikingly quiet performance. Stafford completed only 15 passes in Australia, and Los Angeles converted its 290 total yards into seven points.

The longer rest period clearly favors McVay, and SportsLine still sees Los Angeles as the stronger team. Its projected score is Rams 31, Giants 21. The model nevertheless gives New York a 28% probability of winning, nearly identical to the Kalshi market.

The Giants are trading at $0.27 per share to defeat Los Angeles, compared with $0.75 for the Rams. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Rams vs. Giants more than 48.5 points ($0.48 per share)

Neither Week 1 result displayed total offensive fireworks. New York and Dallas finished with exactly 48 combined points, one-half point below Monday's threshold. The Rams' game in Australia reached only 34. Yet the underlying ingredients for a very different Monday night are easy enough to identify.

Dart immediately gave New York the efficiency it lacked for much of last season. The Giants scored four touchdowns against Dallas and moved the ball consistently enough to run 68 offensive plays. Los Angeles should also have more weaponry available than it showed against San Francisco. Stafford still has Nacua as his primary downfield weapon, and the Rams averaged 5.1 yards per play despite scoring only once.

Garrett's absence adds another variable for Los Angeles. New York now has reason to believe its offense can contribute rather than merely survive, particularly after Dart's clean first performance under Harbaugh.

SportsLine expects the Rams offense to wake up dramatically, projecting 31 points for Los Angeles and 21 for New York. That creates 52 combined points. The model gives more than 48.5 points a 54% probability. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

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