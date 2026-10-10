The Week 5 NFL schedule features a 13-game slate on Sunday, headlined by matchups like Packers vs. Bears, Seahawks vs. 49ers and Falcons vs. Ravens. Green Bay is trying to get back above the .500 mark this season, while Chicago is trying to improve to 4-1. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is questionable due to a hamstring injury, but Chicago is still a 1.5-point road favorite. Get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

San Francisco is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL, but it is a 3-point road underdog against Seattle in the Week 5 NFL odds. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, while Atlanta (-3) hosts Baltimore on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET). The Falcons are playing their third consecutive primetime game after beating the Packers and Saints in back-to-back road games.

Our Week 5 NFL betting guide highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. You can use any of the Week 5 NFL lines to score more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these top NFL betting promos. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

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How to bet on NFL Week 5

The Week 5 NFL schedule features 15 different matchups, down from the typical 16-game slate with the Panthers and Chiefs on bye, and still has plenty of ways to form Week 5 NFL bets. With multiple divisional matchups, and even a potential Super Bowl preview on Monday Night Football, there are ample betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, game props and player props for online sports betting apps. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 5 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses as we begin to enter the heart of the fall season.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's simple and straightforward to register for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet, and Fanatics Sportsbook. With the NFL regular season underway, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll going into the first full month of NFL action.

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2026 NFL Week 5 schedule

Sunday, Oct. 11

Eagles vs. Jaguars (-6.5, 42.5), 9:30 a.m. ET from London

Bears at Packers (+3, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Texans at Titans (+7, 38.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bengals at Dolphins (+7, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Raiders at Patriots (-3.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Vikings at Saints (+1.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Browns at Jets (-2.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Colts at Steelers (-2.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Giants at Commanders (-3, 43.5), 1 p.m. ET

Broncos at Chargers (+3.5, 42.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Lions at Cardinals (+4.5, 54.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers at Seahawks (-3, 47.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Ravens at Falcons (-3.5, 43.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 12

Bills at Rams (-2.5, 54.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 5 game previews

Eagles vs. Jaguars preview

Eagles vs. Jaguars kickoff 9:30 p.m. ET in London Eagles vs. Jaguars spread Jaguars -6.5 Eagles vs. Jaguars over/under 42.5 Eagles vs. Jaguars money line Jacksonville -275, Philadelphia +225

The Jaguars return to their home away from home, playing another game in London and their first of a back-to-back in England in a 9:30 a.m. ET start. Jacksonville (3-1) is coming off a 22-17 win over the Bengals. The Eagles are coming off a crushing 24-20 loss to the Rams after allowing Kyren Williams to score twice over the final four minutes. The Eagles (2-2) have lost two straight games and they are 26th in scoring at 18.8 ppg. DeVonta Smith missed last week with a hamstring injury that is reportedly likely to keep him sidelined multiple weeks, and Saquon Barkley left last week early with a hamstring injury. Bet $5 at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Texans vs. Titans preview

Texans vs. Titans kickoff 1 p.m. ET Texans vs. Titans spread Texans -7 Texans vs. Titans over/under 38.5 Texans vs. Titans money line Houston -325, Tennessee +260

This battle of 0-4 teams features two teams with significantly different expectations entering the season. The Texans were in the Super Bowl conversation, largely due to their elite defense that hasn't been very elite through four weeks. Houston ranks 26th in scoring defense, allowing 27.3 ppg. However, matchups against the Bills, Bengals, Colts and Cowboys pose a significantly tougher challenge on paper than the Titans. Tennessee is 31st in scoring at 13.8 ppg. The Texans are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Titans. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Browns vs. Jets preview

Browns vs. Jets kickoff 1 p.m. ET Browns vs. Jets spread Jets -2.5 Browns vs. Jets over/under 39.5 Browns vs. Jets money line New York -130, Cleveland +110

Two franchises synonymous with losing over the last decade go head-to-head Sunday, however, the Browns' recent performances have given Cleveland fans reason for optimism. New York's haven't. The Browns have won three straight games, including a 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football last week, and Deshaun Watson has played well for Cleveland this season. Meanwhile, the Jets have lost three straight games and are coming off a 23-12 loss to the Bears in which they had almost twice as many penalties (12) as first downs (7). The Jets had 157 yards of total offense. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Bengals vs. Dolphins preview

Bengals vs. Dolphins kickoff 1 p.m. ET Bengals vs. Dolphins spread Bengals -7 Bengals vs. Dolphins over/under 42.5 Bengals vs. Dolphins money line Cincinnati -345, Miami +275

Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards on 54 pass attempts in a 22-17 loss to the Jaguars. He was without his top weapon, Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), for most of the game, and Tee Higgins (groin) also left early. The Bengals have lost two straight games to fall to 2-2 this season, but the Dolphins are 0-4 this season and could struggle to keep pace with Burrow regardless of who is or isn't catching his passes. The Dolphins rank last in scoring (11.5 ppg), and Malik Willis is averaging 178 passing yards per game, including just 85 yards last week against the Vikings. Miami had 198 yards of total offense in a 15-10 loss to the Vikings last week in its first full game with De'Von Achane (torn ACL). Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Packers vs. Bears preview

Packers vs. Bears kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Packers vs. Bears spread: Chicago -3 Packers vs. Bears Over/Under: 45 Packers vs. Bears money line: Green Bay +136, Chicago -146

Losing Caleb Williams at the end of the loss to the Vikings game looked like it might be a death knell for Chicago's season, but Ben Johnson has dialed up two near-perfect gameplans for backups Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent the past two weeks. Bagent will start again on Sunday and the Bears (3-1) will continue to lean heavily on the best rushing attack in football (196.3 yards per game). The Packers (2-2) had to scratch and claw for a victory against a backup quarterback last week and have been plagued by the worst by the worst running game without Josh Jacobs (commissioner's exempt). However, Green Bay does have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league and they'll be looking to make things uncomfortable for Bagent. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Patriots vs. Raiders preview

Patriots vs. Raiders kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Patriots vs. Raiders spread: New England -3.5 Patriots vs. Raiders Over/Under: 45.5 Patriots vs. Raiders money line: New England -192, Las Vegas +176

The New England offense was a disaster over the first three weeks of the season, but Drake Maye came to life in a 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday to improve to 2-2. He threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 54 yards, though he did throw an interception and lose a fumble. He'll need to clean it up against a Raiders defense that leads the NFL with nine takeaways through four weeks. Las Vegas is 3-1 after a hard-fought loss to the Chiefs last week and the way the Raiders competed last week against Kansas City certainly made it feel like Klint Kubiak has something brewing. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Saints vs. Vikings preview

Saints vs. Vikings kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Saints vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -1.5 Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under: 42.5 Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans +110, Minnesota -125

Minnesota is one of only three remaining unbeatens in the NFL and the formula has been relentless pressure. Brian Flores has dialed up blitz after blitz and opposing offenses have had no answer. Dallas Turner is also a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits through four games. Tyler Shough will need to be aware of where Turner is at all times as he continues to guide the NFL's No. 4 passing attack. The Saints (1-3) have struggled to run the ball and stop the run, but it will be interesting to see what Kellen Moore has planned to counter Flores' aggression. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

Steelers vs. Colts preview

Steelers vs. Colts kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Steelers vs. Colts spread: Pittsburgh -2.5 Steelers vs. Colts Over/Under: 44.5 Steelers vs. Colts money line: Pittsburgh -135, Indianapolis +117

Either of these 2-2 teams look like they could sneak into the NFL playoffs, but it seems unlikely that both would. That amplifies the magnitude of this matchup and turnovers could be the deciding factor. Pittsburgh hasn't lost the turnover battle yet this season and Indianapolis has lost that category outright in every game it has played. With everybody keying in on Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones has to be able to take some shots down the field without giving the ball away. On the other hand, the Colts should be dialing up plenty of pressure on Aaron Rodgers, who has been sakced more times (13) than any quarterback in the NFL this season. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Commanders vs. Giants preview

Commanders vs. Giants kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Commanders vs. Giants spread: Washington -3 Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under: 43.5 Commanders vs. Giants money line: Washington -166, New York +154

Giants backup QB Jameis Winston will likely battle Commanders third-string QB Athan Kaliakmanis in this NFC East rivalry game. New York is off to a surprising 3-1 start in John Harbaugh's first season at the helm despite losing Jaxson Dart (knee) for the season, while Washington is 1-3 after losing Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury and Marcus Mariota to a knee injury. Daniels lobbied to play in London against the Colts after a limited week of practice and Dan Quinn might feel the urgency to rush his franchise QB back given how the season has started, but this is already a recurring injury and caution seems more sensible. Kaliakmanis showed no fear in taking shots down the field in his debut, but he'll come up against a capable Giants pass defense (10th) on Sunday. Bet $5 at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Broncos vs. Chargers preview

Broncos vs. Chargers kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Denver -3.5 Broncos vs. Chargers Over/Under: 42.5 Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Denver -185, Los Angeles +154

Los Angeles will try to pick up its first win of the season, as it is winless through its first four games. The Chargers are the third team ever to start 0-4 after back-to-back 11-plus win seasons. They have lost seven straight games including the playoffs, and they are coming off a 30-23 loss to Seattle. Denver is 0-2 on the road this season after falling to San Francisco in Week 4, but its opponents are 11-1 against teams not named the Broncos this year. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (Auburn) faced Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (Oregon) in 2019. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Lions vs. Cardinals preview

Lions vs. Cardinals kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Lions vs. Cardinals spread: Detroit -5.5 Lions vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 54.5 Lions vs. Cardinals money line: Detroit -258, Arizona +210

Detroit fell to 2-2 this season with a 32-26 loss to Carolina on Sunday Night Football last week, despite quarterback Jared Goff racking up 412 passing yards and a touchdown. Goff is the fourth quarterback in league history with 1,200 passing yards and zero turnovers through his first four games, and he is the only team without a winning record in those games. The Lions have the second-worst scoring defense and worst total defense in the NFL this season. Arizona has the fourth-worst scoring defense in the league, falling to 1-3 when it lost to the Giants in Week 4. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

49ers vs. Seahawks preview

49ers vs. Seahawks kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET 49ers vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -2.5 49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under: 46.5 49ers vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -155, San Francisco +130

This is one of the most important games of the week, as both teams rank inside the top five in the Super Bowl odds heading into Week 5. Seattle has won the last two head-to-head meetings, including a 41-6 win in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. The Seahawks also notched a 13-3 win in Week 18 last season to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They rank first in the NFL in yards allowed per play this season, while San Francisco ranks first in yards per play on offense. The 49ers improved to 4-0 with a 24-14 win over Denver last week. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Ravens vs. Falcons preview

Ravens vs. Falcons kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET Ravens vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -3.5 Ravens vs. Falcons Over/Under: 43.5 Ravens vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -175, Baltimore +145

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle sprain that he suffered in a Week 4 win over the Titans. Baltimore is off to a 3-1 start, as running back Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns since 2024. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in touches and scrimmage yards since 2024, so this showdown features two of the league's premier running backs. Baltimore is 5-2 all-time against Atlanta and has won the last three meetings. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Bills vs. Rams preview

Bills vs. Rams kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Bills vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -3 Bills vs. Rams Over/Under: 54.5 Bills vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -162, Buffalo +136

Monday Night Football features the top two Super Bowl favorites along with the last two MVP winners. This is the third such game in the past 20 seasons and the third Monday Night Football matchup between the previous two MVPs. Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to New England in a 29-26 final. Los Angeles is coming off a 24-20 win at Philadelphia to get back to the .500 mark, and it is the first team in NFL history to play four of its first five games of the season in primetime. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Week 5 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 5 betting trends

Eagles vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars are 7-1 in their last eight games as a favorite.

The Under is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four games following a loss.

Bears vs. Packers

The Bears are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five meetings against the Packers.

The Over is 5-0 in Green Bay's last five games following a win.

Giants vs. Commanders

The Commanders are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against the Giants.

The Over is 6-1 in Washington's last seven games against an opponent from the NFC East.

Raiders vs. Patriots

The Under is 4-0 in New England's last four games in Week 5.

The Raiders are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against an opponent from the AFC.

Browns vs. Jets

The Over is 5-0 in Cleveland's last five games played in Week 5.

The Browns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Colts vs. Steelers

The Steelers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

The Colts are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games.

Texans vs. Titans

The Texans are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in Week 5.

The Under is 6-1-1 in the last eight meetings between the Titans and Texans.

Vikings vs. Saints

The Vikings are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games against an NFC opponent.

The Saints are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

Bengals vs. Dolphins

The Under is 6-1 in Miami's last seven games at home.

The favorite is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings between the Bengals and Dolphins.

Broncos vs. Chargers

The Under is 7-1 in Denver's last eight games against an AFC West opponent.

The favorite is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between the Broncos and Chargers.

49ers vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against an NFC West opponent.

Lions vs. Cardinals

The Over is 5-0 in Arizona's last five games in October.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in their last eight games in Week 5.

Ravens vs. Falcons

The Under is 5-1 in their last six meetings between the Ravens and Falcons.

The Ravens are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Bills vs. Rams

The Bills are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a loss.

The Over is 6-1 in Los Angeles' last seven games following an ATS win.

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NFL Week 5 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on either team to win Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/under The expected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the expected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score Player props Betting on player stats like total receiving yards or rushing attempts Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team has in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the playoffs

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 5 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is projected to win by. A team favored by 10.5 points needs to win by at least 11 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to 10 points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 40.5 requires 41 points to go Over and 40 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 14.5 points needs to score at least 15 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is a wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during his respective game.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, total receptions, total carries and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically longer than straight wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the projected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals will be updated after every game, and many of them have changed drastically since the season began.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own set of odds, which shift every week as the standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. The Rams are the +650 favorites heading into Week 5.

Awards

There are multiple NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the playoffs. Some teams are heavily favored to make the postseason, while other teams are longshots to make the field. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 5

Super Bowl odds will fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are the +650 favorites heading into Week 5. The Bills are priced at +750, followed by the Seahawks (+900) and Ravens (+950). Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Chiefs (+950), 49ers (+950), Jaguars (+1100), Bears (+1500) and Cowboys (+2000). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Rams +650 Bills +750 Seahawks +900 Ravens +950 Chiefs +950 49ers +950 Jaguars +1100 Bears +1500 Cowboys +2000 Patriots +2200 Broncos +2200 Lions +2500 Vikings +2500 Bengals +2700 Texans +3500 Eagles +4000 Falcons +5000 Panthers +6500 Raiders +6500 Saints +7000 Colts +7500 Packers +7500 Commanders +10000 Steelers +12500 Chargers +15000 Giants +15000 Buccaneers +17500 Browns +20000 Jets +40000 Cardinals +75000 Titans +100000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 5 player props

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington: Over/Under 60.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Washington will finish with 42.3 receiving yards)

Patriots QB Drake Maye: Over/Under 227.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Maye will finish with 260.4 passing yards)

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins: Over/Under 58.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Judkins will finish with 50.5 rushing yards)

Packers QB Jordan Love: Over/Under 20.5 passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Love will finish with 25.0 completions)

49ers WR Mike Evans: Over/Under 48.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Evans will finish with 63.4 receiving yards)

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins: Over/Under 33.5 pass attempts (SportsLine's model projects Cousins will finish with 29.6 pass attempts)

Jets QB Geno Smith: Over/Under 206.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Smith will finish with 224.2 passing yards)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they vary depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -115 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $115 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to win. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.