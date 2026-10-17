Last week's NFL slate featured three overtime contests and nine one-score contests, setting a tough bar for the Week 6 NFL schedule to compete with. However, a look at the Week 6 NFL slate, including Cowboys vs. Packers, Saints vs. Giants and Bears vs. Falcons, shows how this week could replicate some of last week's wild conclusions. The Cowboys and Packers go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football, with the Packers coming off a 31-7 win over the Bears. Although Dallas struggled last week, losing 24-16 to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys had scored more than 30 points in each of their previous three games. How much should NFL bettors take away from last week specifically when making Week 6 NFL bets? Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds. Earlier, the New York Giants host the New Orleans Saints. After a 27-27 tie with the Commanders last week, the Giants (3-1-1) have a multi-game lead in the NFC East. The Giants are 3-0 at home this season, yet they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Saints for Week 6 NFL betting.

Our Week 6 NFL betting guide highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 6 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. You can use any of the Week 6 NFL lines to score more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these top NFL betting promos. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

If you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or where to bet on NFL Week 6, our Week 6 NFL betting preview also gives you all the details for claiming some of the best NFL promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll and receive an intro to NFL wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin NFL betting. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on NFL Week 6

The Week 6 NFL schedule features 14 different matchups, down from the typical 16-game slate with four teams on a bye, and after some wild ending last week in the NFL and given how close many of the spreads are in the latest Week 6 NFL odds, there are many ways to create Week 6 NFL bets. The Week 6 NFL schedule features four games with an over/under listed at more than 50 points, which could make for a high-scoring, thrilling Week of NFL action and plenty of betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, game props and player props for online sports betting apps. Last week featured two games with an over/under of more than 50 points, and the Over hit in both. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 6 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses as we begin to enter the heart of the fall season.

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2026 NFL Week 6 schedule

Sunday, Oct. 18

Texans vs. Jaguars (-3, 42.5), 9:30 a.m. from London

Bears vs. Falcons (+3, 49.5), 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Browns (+4.5, 40.5), 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Colts (-7, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Patriots (-7.5, 43.5), 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Giants (+1.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Eagles (+3.5, 38.5), 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Buccaneers (+2.5, 40.5), 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Rams (-12.5, 51.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Chiefs (-8.5, 42.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Raiders (+4.5, 52.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Packers (-1.5, 52.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 19

Commanders vs. 49ers (-7.5, 50.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 6 game previews

Texans vs. Jaguars preview

Texans vs. Jaguars kickoff 9:30 a.m. from London Texans vs. Jaguars spread Jagaurs -3 Texans vs. Jaguars over/under 42.5 Texans vs. Jaguars money line JAC -150, HOU +125

The Jaguars remain in London after one of the wildest wins you'll see all season. The Jaguars defeated the Eagles, 19-17, last week on Cam Little's 57-yard field goal as time expired following a long kick return after the Eagles seemingly had the game won after a 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left. London has become Jacksonville's home away from home. Meanwhile, Houston has to travel overseas this week. However, the Texans (1-4) are coming off their first win of the season, defeating the Titans, 26-3, last week. The Jaguars are 4-1 this season, entering a Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET start from London's Wembley Stadium. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Patriots preview

Jets at Patriots kickoff 1 p.m. ET Jets at Patriots spread Patriots -7.5 Jets at Patriots over/under 43.5 Jets at Patriots money line NE -360, NYJ +285

The Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, coming off a dominant 45-17 victory over the Raiders last week. New England (3-2) has played more like the defending AFC champions in recent weeks, including in a 29-26 road win over the high-powered Bills. Drake Maye has 643 passing yards and seven touchdowns with one interception over the last two games. Meanwhile, the Jets (2-3) are coming off a 17-12 win over the Browns to snap a three-game losing streak. The Jets have the No. 5 scoring defense (19.2 ppg allowed) compared to the No. 27 scoring offense (18.6 ppg). The Patriots have won 18 of their last 20 head-to-head matchups, including three straight. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Panthers vs. Eagles preview

Panthers at Eagles kickoff 1 p.m. ET Panthers at Eagles spread Eagles +3.5 Panthers at Eagles over/under 38.5 Panthers at Eagles money line PHI +153, CAR -182

The Panthers are coming off the first round of bye weeks, giving them the rest advantage against an Eagles team traveling back from a tough loss in London. The Eagles led with eight seconds left before losing on a 57-yard field goal as time expired to drop their third straight and fall to 2-3. The Eagles were without Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (injury) last week. On Sunday, the Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot). The Panthers improved to 2-2 with a 32-26 win over the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Bryce Young threw for 329 yards, and he's averaging 317 yards per game this season. Carolina has the No. 4 scoring offense at 30.3 ppg, with the Eagles 29th at 18.4 ppg. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Steelers vs. Buccaneers preview

Steelers vs. Buccaneers kickoff 1 p.m. ET Steelers vs. Buccaneers spread Steelers -2.5 Steelers vs. Buccaneers over/under 40.5 Steelers vs. Buccaneers money line PIT -135, TB +115

Aaron Rodgers moved to third all-time in passing touchdowns (580) last week, including the playoffs, after throwing three touchdowns in a 34-22 win over the Colts. Pittsburgh improved to 3-2. All five Steelers games have been won by the home team; however, Pittsburgh hopes to change that this weekend playing in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers (1-4) are coming off their first win of the season, upsetting the Cowboys, 24-16, on Thursday Night Football, which also gives them a rest advantage for Sunday. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Browns vs. Ravens preview

Browns vs. Ravens kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Browns vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -4.5 Browns vs. Ravens Over/Under: 40.5 Browns vs. Ravens money line: Cleveland +190, Baltimore -230

All four teams in the AFC North are above .500 through five weeks, but the Ravens sit atop the division with a 4-1 record. The Browns have been one of the league's biggest surprises at 3-2, but they're coming off a disappointing loss to the Jets last week. Tyler Huntley accounted for three total touchdowns in Baltimore's win over Atlanta last week, but Lamar Jackson (ankle) is angling towards a Week 6 return. Meanwhile, Cleveland's superpower this season has been holding in the red zone, as opponents only score touchdowns on 42.9% of their red-zone possessions. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

Falcons vs. Bears preview

Falcons vs. Bears kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Falcons vs. Bears spread: Chicago -3.5 Falcons vs. Bears Over/Under: 49.5 Falcons vs. Bears money line: Atlanta +142, Chicago -168

The Falcons (2-3) had the best run defense in the NFL entering last week, but gave up 208 yards on the ground to the Ravens. Now they'll have the NFL's best rushing attack to contend with and Ben Johnson's ability to keep things balanced offensively could be aided by the return of starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). Chicago was embarrassed in a 31-7 loss to its archrival Green Bay in Week 5 and will have to patch some serious holes on defense after suffering multiple injuries. However, the Bears (3-2) are still top 10 in the NFL in total offense and total defense. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Giants vs. Saints preview

Giants vs. Saints kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Giants vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -1.5 Giants vs. Saints Over/Under: 45.5 Giants vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -112, New York -104

The Giants (3-1-1) are still the NFC East leaders after a bizarre tie last week against the Commanders, and now they'll host the reeling Saints (1-4) on Sunday at MetLife. Jameis Winston has helped ensure that the Giants can still attack down the field with Jaxson Dart (knee) out for the season, but he's also still exceptionally turnover-prone. New Orleans has also battled turnover issues with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, and this could be a battle determined by who wins the turnover battle. Bet $5 at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Colts vs. Titans preview

Colts vs. Titans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Colts vs. Titans spread: Indianapolis -6.5 Colts vs. Titans Over/Under: 43.5 Colts vs. Titans money line: Indianapolis -340, Tennessee +275

Robert Saleh's defense ranks 10th in points allowed, but the Titans (0-5) simply can't find their footing offensively. They rank last in the NFL in both scoring and total offense. Now they'll host the Colts (2-3) for a divisional matchup, and Indianapolis is coming off a 34-22 loss to the Steelers. Their two victories came against the Texans without Nico Collins and against the Commanders when they were down to the third-string quarterback. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Rams vs. Cardinals preview

Rams vs. Cardinals kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Los Angeles -12.5 Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 52.5 Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -952, Arizona +640

The Rams began the year as Super Bowl favorites and rank first and third, respectively, in total offense and total defense through three weeks. However, they've been plagued by uncharacteristic mistakes all season, highlighted by a devastating loss in overtime against the Bills on Monday. Now they'll turn around to take on a division rival on short rest. The Cardinals are 1-4 on the season and rank last in the NFL in scoring defense. They'll have their work cut out to rein in Sean McVay's offense, but Los Angeles has a knack for squandering opportunities thus far. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Chargers preview

Chiefs vs. Chargers kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -8.5 Chiefs vs. Chargers Over/Under: 42.5 Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -460, Los Angeles +360

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seeking his 100th career win in his 131st career start, which would tie Tom Brady for the fastest quarterback to 100 wins all-time. Kansas City is unbeaten while Los Angeles is winless, setting up the first undefeated vs. winless matchup in Week 6 or later since 2013. The Chiefs have already become the first team to start 4-0 following an 11-plus loss season since the 2019 49ers. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is tied for the most interceptions and turnovers in the NFL this season. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Bills vs. Raiders preview

Bills vs. Raiders kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Bills vs. Raiders spread: Buffalo -5.5 Bills vs. Raiders Over/Under: 53.5 Bills vs. Raiders money line: Buffalo -245, Las Vegas +200

Buffalo has won three straight meetings against the Raiders, with Josh Allen going 2-0 in those games. Allen leads the NFL with 15 total touchdowns this season after leading Buffalo to a win over the Rams on Monday. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for second in the league with 12 passing touchdowns, and he is older (38) than Bills head coach Joe Brady (37). Both teams are scoring and allowing more than 25 points per game this season. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Cowboys vs. Packers preview

Cowboys vs. Packers kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -1.5 Cowboys vs. Packers Over/Under: 52.5 Cowboys vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -116, Dallas -102

Dallas and Green Bay take center stage on Sunday Night Football for their first matchup since a 40-40 tie in Week 4 last season, which was the highest-scoring tie in the Super Bowl era. The Cowboys are aiming for their first win over the Packers since 2016, and quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to beat Green Bay for the first time since his rookie season. They are coming off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night in Week 5, as they were outscored 17-0 in the third quarter. Green Bay is coming off a 31-7 win over Chicago, its largest victory since a 2024 win over the Saints. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Commanders vs. 49ers preview

Commanders at 49ers kickoff 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Commanders at 49ers spread 49ers -7.5 Commanders at 49ers over/under 50.5 Commanders at 49ers money line San Francisco -420, Washington +330

Washington is coming off a 27-27 tie against the Giants, as quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked on the final play and time expired. The Commanders held a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter, as Daniels returned following a two-week absence due to a dislocated elbow. San Francisco improved to 5-0 for the fifth time in the Super Bowl era, and it made the Super Bowl in three of the previous four instances. The 49ers have already taken down the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams, who all played in conference championship games last season. They have won six of their last seven primetime games. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Week 6 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 6 betting trends

Texans vs. Jaguars

The Under is 4-1 in Jacksonville's last five games against an AFC opponent.

The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings against the Texans.

Jets vs. Patriots

The Over is 4-0 in New England's last four games against an AFC East opponent.

The Patriots are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite.

Titans vs. Colts

The Colts are 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings against Tennessee.

The Over is 4-0 in Tennessee's last four games on the road.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

The Under is 11-1 in Pittsburgh's last 12 games played in Week 6.

The Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings against Tampa Bay.

Panthers vs. Eagles

The Under is 5-0 in Carolina's last five games on the road.

The road team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the Panthers and Eagles.

Saints vs. Giants

The Saints are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

The Over is 5-0 in New York's last five games played in October.

Bears vs. Falcons

The Bears are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss.

The Over is 3-0 in Atlanta's last three games.

Ravens vs. Browns

The Over is 5-0 in the last five meetings between the Browns and Ravens.

The Browns are 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings against an AFC North opponent.

Cardinals vs. Chargers

The Over is 6-0 in Arizona's last six games played in October.

The Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last four games played in Week 6.

Bills vs. Raiders

The Over is 7-0-1 in the last eight meetings between the Bills and Raiders.

The favorite is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between Las Vegas and Buffalo.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Under is 5-1 in the last six meetings between the Chargers and Chiefs.

The Chargers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Cowboys vs. Packers

The underdog is 7-0 ATS in the last seven meetings between the Cowboys and Packers.

The Packers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games as an underdog.

Commanders vs. 49ers

The 49ers are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite.

The Over is 6-1 in Washington's last seven games played as an underdog.

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NFL Week 6 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner of the game Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/under The projected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the projected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown Player props Betting on player stats like total receiving yards or tackles Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the postseason

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 5 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is projected to win by. A team favored by 9.5 points needs to win by at least 10 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to nine points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 45.5 requires 46 points to go Over and 45 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 19.5 points needs to score at least 20 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is a wager on a player to score a touchdown in his game.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, total receptions, total tackles and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically longer than straight wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the projected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals are being updated after every game, and many of them have changed drastically since the season began.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own odds, which shift every week as the standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. The Rams and 49ers are the +700 co-favorites heading into Week 6.

Awards

There are multiple NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the postseason. Some teams are heavily favored to make the playoffs, while other teams are longshots to make the field after slow starts. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 6

Super Bowl odds continue to fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams and 49ers are the +700 co-favorites heading into Week 6. The Bills are priced at +750, followed by the Ravens (+800) and Chiefs (+1000). Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Jaguars (+1100), Seahawks (+1200), Bears (+1700), Vikings (+2000) and Lions (+2200). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Rams +700 49ers +700 Bills +750 Ravens +800 Chiefs +1000 Jaguars +1100 Seahawks +1200 Bears +1700 Vikings +2000 Lions +2200 Broncos +2200 Patriots +2500 Cowboys +2500 Bengals +2500 Texans +3500 Eagles +4500 Panthers +4500 Falcons +6500 Packers +6500 Raiders +7500 Commanders +10000 Colts +10000 Saints +10000 Steelers +10000 Buccaneers +12500 Giants +12500 Browns +30000 Chargers +30000 Jets +40000 Cardinals +100000 Titans +100000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 6 player props

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins: Over/Under 71.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Collins will finish with 92.9 receiving yards)

Bears TE Colston Loveland: Over/Under 3.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Loveland will finish with 4.7 receptions)

Saints QB Tyler Shough: Over/Under 23.5 pass completions (SportsLine's model projects Shough will finish with 15.1 completions)

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: Over/Under 20.5 carries (SportsLine's model projects Henry will finish with 22.2 carries)

Titans QB Cam Ward: Over/Under 201.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Ward will finish with 160.4 passing yards)

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Over/Under 74.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Wilson will finish with 90.3 receiving yards)

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Over/Under 17.5 carries (SportsLine's model projects Hubbard will finish with 11.3 carries)

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers: Over/Under 231.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Rodgers will finish with 277.8 passing yards)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Over/Under 34.5 pass attempts (SportsLine's model projects Stafford will finish with 41.4 pass attempts)

Cheifs QB Patrick Mahomes: Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (SportsLine's model projects Mahomes will finish with 2.0 passing touchdowns)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they vary depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -115 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $115 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to win. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.