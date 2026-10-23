The Panthers and Chiefs were both winners in Week 6 coming off a bye and in Week 7 it's the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Vikings who are fresh after a week off. Cincinnati is a 2.5-point underdog on the road in Baltimore in a crucial AFC North battle with the over/under at 51 and then Miami is a 4.5-point underdog on the road against the New York Jets with the over/under at 39.5. Meanwhile, the latest Week 8 NFL odds list Minnesota as a 6.5-point favorite at home against Indianapolis with the over/under at 41.5, while Detroit is a 3-point home favorite against Green Bay with the over/under at 53.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs is the matchup for Sunday Night Football and the defending world champions are 2.5-point favorites at home against the unbeaten Chiefs, while the over/under is 42.5. Week 7 concludes with Eagles vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football and Dallas is favored by 4.5 on the road with the over/under at 44.5 points.

Our Week 7 NFL betting guide highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 7 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. You can use any of the Week 7 NFL lines to score more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these top NFL betting promos. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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How to bet on NFL Week 7

The Week 7 NFL schedule features 14 different matchups, down from the typical 16-game slate with four teams on a bye. The Week 7 slate has pivotal divisional battles, including Bengals vs. Ravens, Buccaneers vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Lions on Sunday, before Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, creating plenty of strong, highly important matchups for Week 7 NFL bets. The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Packers and have the highest over/under of the week (53.5) in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, as this will be a popular matchup for betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, game props and player props for online sports betting sites. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 7 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses as we begin to enter the heart of the fall season.

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2026 NFL Week 7 schedule

Sunday, Oct. 25

Steelers vs. Saints (+3.5, 44.5), 9:30 a.m. ET from Saint-Denis, France

49ers vs. Falcons (+3, 50.5), 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Titans (+1.5, 37.5), 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Vikings (-6.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Jets (-4.5, 38.5), 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Panthers (-3.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens (-3, 51.5), 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Texans (-10, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Cardinals (+4.5, 43.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Lions (-3, 53.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Raiders (+4.5, 48.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Seahawks (-2.5, 42.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 26

Cowboys vs. Eagles (+4.5, 44.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 7 game previews

Steelers vs. Saints preview

Steelers vs. Saints kickoff 9:30 a.m. ET in France Steelers vs. Saints spread Steelers -3.5 Steelers vs. Saints over/under 44.5 Steelers vs. Saints money line PIT -185, NE +155

The Saints and Steelers kick off in France Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing like his younger self in his final NFL season, with 11 touchdown passes over his last four games. The Steelers are 4-2 after a 26-19 overtime victory on the road against the Buccaneers last weekend. The Saints (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-27 win at the Giants last week. Saints WR1 Chris Olave is second in the NFL in receiving yards (580). Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers preview

Buccaneers vs. Panthers kickoff 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread Panthers -3.5 Buccaneers vs. Panthers over/under 44.5 Buccaneers vs. Panthers money line CAR -175, TB +145

An NFC South battle between the only two teams to win the division over the last five years. Tampa Bay is 10-2 against Carolina over the last six years, but they split their two matchups last season with the home team winning each time. Carolina, the defending NFC South champions, hosts on Sunday. The Panthers currently lead the division at 3-2, and they are coming off a 25-14 win over the Eagles last week. Tampa Bay is 1-5 and lost to the Steelers, 26-19, in overtime last week. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Dolphins vs. Jets preview

Dolphins vs. Jets kickoff 1 p.m. ET Dolphins vs. Jets spread Jets -4.5 Dolphins vs. Jets over/under 38.5 Dolphins vs. Jets money line NYJ -230, MIA +190

Miami is one of two teams still chasing its first win of the season, but the Dolphins had additional time to prepare for the Jets with their bye week being last week. Miami ranks 31st in scoring (14 points per game), 28th in yards (280.4 per game) and 24th in scoring defense, allowing 26.4 ppg. The Jets are 2-4 and come off a 26-19 loss to the Patriots last week. New York ranks 27th in scoring at 18.7 ppg, but its defense ranks seventh at 20.3 ppg allowed. The Dolphins are 10-2 against the Jets over the last six seasons, including winning both games last season. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Giants vs. Texans preview

Giants vs. Texans kickoff 1 p.m. ET Giants vs. Texans spread Texans -10 Giants vs. Texans over/under 42.5 Giants vs. Texans money line HOU -535, NYG +400

Houston is starting to look more like the team many expected. After losing their first four games of the season, the Texans enter off back-to-back wins, including a 34-31 win over the Jaguars in London last week. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is second in the NFL in passing yards (1,714) with nine touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, although the final score was 34-27 in their loss to the Saints last week, the Giants trailed 34-10 early in the fourth quarter before late scores brought the final score closer. The Giants turned to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback late last week, which brings a New York quarterback debate between McCarthy and Jameis Winston with Jaxson Dart out for the season. Popular running back Cameron Skattebo didn't have a carry last week after his overtime fumble against Washington the week before, so there are plenty of questions surrounding a Giants offense about to play one of the best defenses in the league over the last few seasons. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

Ravens vs. Bengals preview

Ravens vs. Bengals kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -3 Ravens vs. Bengals Over/Under: 50.5 Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -146, Cincinnati +124

The entirety of the AFC North is above .500 and everybody finds themselves in the unusual position of looking up at the Cleveland Browns entering Week 7. Baltimore suffered a 13-10 loss to Cleveland last week without Lamar Jackson (ankle), but is hopeful that the two-time NFL MVP can return on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming off a bye week and should be refreshed for a huge rivalry game. The Ravens have won five of the last six head-to-head matchups. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Titans vs. Browns preview

Titans vs. Browns kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Titans vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -1.5 Titans vs. Browns Over/Under: 38.5 Titans vs. Browns money line: Tennessee +102, Cleveland -120

This is the second year in a row that these two franchises have met after finishing last in their respective divisions the season prior and Tennessee came out on top 31-29 in 2025. However, Cleveland is off to a hot 4-2 start and is installed as the road favorite as the first-place team in the AFC North through six weeks. The Titans recorded their first win last week over the Colts despite being outgained by 213 yards. With the offense still struggling, they'll remain heavily reliant on forcing turnovers to keep the momentum going. Bet $5 at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Vikings vs. Colts preview

Vikings vs. Colts kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Vikings vs. Colts spread: Minnesota -6.5 Vikings vs. Colts Over/Under: 41.5 Vikings vs. Colts money line: Minnesota -290, Indianapolis +235

The Vikings are 5-0 and coming off a bye week that was probably beneficial for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, who have both been fighting through injuries early in the season. Meanwhile, the Colts just fired general manager Chris Ballard after an ugly loss to the Titans and it feels like a warning shot for head coach Shane Steichen and starting quarterback Daniel Jones. For now, both remain with the franchise and Steichen has already named Jones as the starter in Week 7. Now he'll have Brian Flores' top-ranked scoring defense to contend with on the road. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Falcons vs. 49ers preview

Falcons vs. 49ers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Falcons vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3.5 Falcons vs. 49ers Over/Under: 50.5 Falcons vs. 49ers money line: Atlanta +160, San Francisco -190

Atlanta was utterly dominated for three quarters, but managed to take advantage of a lapse in judgement when the Bears pulled their starters early and had the ball late with a chance to tie the game. The Falcons still lost, yet the perseverance might be something that they can take with them heading into a matchup with the NFL's only 6-0 team. The 49ers also nearly squandered a late lead on Monday Night Football against the Commanders and now they've got some injury concerns on a short week. However, they're top five in the NFL in points scored and allowed for a reason. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Cardinals vs. Broncos preview

Cardinals vs. Broncos kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Cardinals vs. Broncos spread: Denver -4.5 Cardinals vs. Broncos Over/Under: 43.5 Cardinals vs. Broncos money line: Arizona +198, Denver -240

The Cardinals upset the Rams in what was arguably their best defensive performance of the season and now they'll look to keep the momentum going at home against the Broncos. Bo Nix undoubtedly heard some of the criticisms raining down on him after a lackluster performance in Week 6, but Denver is still 4-2 and has had extra time to prep after playing on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos have forced six turnovers in their last two games and the defense alone could be enough to carry the team on another postseason run if it can find its 2025 form. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Packers vs. Lions preview

Packers vs. Lions kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Packers vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3 Packers vs. Lions Over/Under: 53.5 Packers vs. Lions money line: Detroit -166, Green Bay +140

Green Bay swept the season series between these rivals last year, including a 31-24 win on Thanksgiving. The Packers have won three straight games this season, extending their streak with a 23-13 win over Dallas last week. Quarterback Jordan Love has the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL this season, and he has 24 completions of 20-plus yards this year. Detroit is aiming for a 4-2 start for the fourth straight season, despite having the worst total defense in the NFL. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the second signal caller in league history with 1,400 passing yards and zero turnovers through his first five games. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Rams vs. Raiders preview

Rams vs. Raiders kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Rams vs. Raiders spread: Los Angeles -4.5 Rams vs. Raiders Over/Under: 48.5 Rams vs. Raiders money line: Los Angeles -218, Las Vegas +180

Los Angeles is the fifth outright preseason Super Bowl favorite in the last 50 seasons with a losing record through six games, and none of the previous four made the Super Bowl. The Rams (2-4) have also matched their worst six-game start under head coach Sean McVay. They only lost five games the entire 2025 season. Las Vegas is on a three-game skid after starting 3-0, giving up 36 points per game in the past three games. The Raiders are trying to avoid becoming the 15th team in NFL history to lose four straight games following a 3-0 start. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks preview

Chiefs at Seahawks kickoff 8:20 p.m. ET Chiefs at Seahawks spread Seahawks -2.5 Chiefs at Seahawks over/under 42.5 Chiefs at Seahawks money line Seattle -148, Kansas City +124

This is the first game between a 5-0 team or better against a defending Super Bowl champion since 2009. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has the best winning percentage by a starting quarterback since 2024, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the third-best winning percentage during that stretch. The Chiefs lead the NFL in yards per game, but they are facing a Seahawks defense that is first in yards per game allowed. Kansas City has a 24-5 record in interconference games since 2020, which is the best record in the NFL. It is also 8-2 in its past 10 Sunday Night Football road games. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Cowboys vs. Eagles preview

Cowboys vs. Eagles kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Dallas -4.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles Over/Under: 44.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Dallas -225, Philadelphia +185

The NFC East is up for grabs entering Week 7, making this a crucial showdown between struggling teams. It is the fourth meeting in the Super Bowl era where the Cowboys and Eagles are both under the .500 mark, and it is the first one since 2020. Dallas is coming off a 23-13 loss to Green Bay in Week 6, while Philadelphia has lost four straight games for the first time since 2020. The Eagles have won seven of their last eight primetime games, but they are playing without quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot) for the remainder of the season. Philadelphia is 3-5 in its eight games without Hurts since 2021. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Week 7 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 7 betting trends

Steelers vs. Saints

The Over is 4-0 in Pittsburgh's last four games overall.

The Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games as an underdog.

Bengals vs. Ravens

The Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Bengals.

The Over is 4-1 in Cincinnati's last five games on the road.

Dolphins vs. Jets

The Over is 9-1 in Miami's last 10 games against an AFC East opponent.

The Dolphins are 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Jets.

49ers vs. Falcons

The 49ers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games on the road.

The 49ers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games as a road favorite.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Under is 5-0 in Carolina's last five games when playing as the favorite.

The Buccaneers are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Giants vs. Texans

The Giants are 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings against the Texans.

The Over is 6-0 in New York's last six games played in October.

Colts vs. Vikings

The Under is 7-0 in Minnesota's last seven games following a win.

The Colts are 3-3 ATS this season.

Browns vs. Titans

The Over is 4-0 in Cleveland's last four games as a favorite.

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings between the Browns and Titans.

Broncos vs. Cardinals

The Over is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between the Broncos and Cardinals.

The Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as the favorite.

Rams vs. Raiders

The Over is 4-0 in Las Vegas' last four games as an underdog.

The Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games.

Packers vs. Lions

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last five meetings with the Lions.

The Over is 4-0 in Detroit's last four games following a bye week.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

The Over is 5-1 in Seattle's last six games at home.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Under is 4-1 in the last five meetings between the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Over is 4-0 in Dallas' last four games as a road favorite.

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NFL Week 7 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/under The expected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the expected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score Player props Betting on player stats like total receiving yards or tackles Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the playoffs

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 5 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is projected to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 20.5 points needs to score at least 21 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is a wager on a player to score a touchdown.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, total receptions, rushing yards and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically longer than straight wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals are being updated after every game, and many of them have changed drastically since the season began.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own odds, which change every week as the standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. The 49ers are the +600 favorites heading into Week 7.

Awards

There are multiple NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the postseason. The 49ers (-4000) and Bills (-2500) are the heaviest favorites to make the playoffs. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 7

Super Bowl odds continue to fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are the +600 favorites heading into Week 7. The Bills are priced at +700, followed by the Chiefs (+900) and Ravens (+1000). Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Rams (+1100), Seahawks (+1300), Jaguars (+1300), Bears (+1500) and Lions (+1800). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds 49ers +600 Rams +700 Chiefs +900 Ravens +1000 Rams +1100 Jaguars +1300 Seahawks +1300 Bears +1500 Lions +1800 Broncos +1900 Patriots +2000 Vikings +2000 Bengals +2200 Texans +2500 Packers +3000 Cowboys +3500 Panthers +4000 Falcons +7500 Steelers +8000 Raiders +10000 Commanders +10000 Buccaneers +10000 Saints +12500 Eagles +12500 Giants +15000 Colts +17500 Browns +20000 Cardinals +35000 Jets +35000 Chargers +75000 Titans +100000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 7 player props

Saints QB Tyler Shough: Over/Under 229.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Shough will finish with 186.0 passing yards)

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: Over/Under 5.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects McCaffrey will finish with 7.3 receptions)

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: Over/Under 85.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Henry will finish with 98.1 rushing yards)

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Over/Under 17.5 carries (SportsLine's model projects Hubbard will finish with 14.9 carries)

Texans QB CJ Stroud: Over/Under 255.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Stroud will finish with 236.6 passing yards)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: Over/Under 73.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Jefferson will finish with 50.7 receiving yards)

Titans QB Cam Ward: Over/Under 18.5 pass completions (SportsLine's model projects Ward will finish with 14.5 completions)



Broncos QB Box Nix: Over/Under 218.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Nix will finish with 177.2 passing yards)

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: Over/Under 38.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Gibbs will finish with 53.9 receiving yards)

Rams WR Puka Nacua: Over/Under 7.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Nacua will finish with 9.3 receptions)

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Over/Under 4.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Kelce will finish with 5.9 receptions)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit. A $100 wager on +150 odds would return $250, with $150 total profit.

On the flip side, a $150 wager on -150 odds would return $250, with $100 total profit. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the ticket to cash.