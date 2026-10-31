The Week 8 NFL schedule continues with a 12-game slate on Sunday, highlighted by matchups like Bills vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET), Lions vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET) and Broncos vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET) in the afternoon. Buffalo and Kansas City are among the one-loss teams, while the Vikings are the league's lone unbeaten team. Minnesota is a 3.5-point road underdog against Detroit in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

On Sunday Night Football, the Commanders host the Eagles in a matchup of struggling NFC East teams at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington enters with a 1-4-1 record, while Philadelphia is on a five-game losing streak and is without quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Commanders are 6-point home favorites in the Week 8 NFL odds.

Our Week 8 NFL betting guide highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 8 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. You can use any of the Week 8 NFL lines to score more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these top NFL betting promos. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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How to bet on NFL Week 8

The Week 8 NFL schedule features another 14-game slate with four more teams on bye, and this Sunday doesn't open with an international contest. The Week 8 NFL slate has key matchups such as Ravens vs. Bills, Vikings vs. Lions and Chiefs vs. Broncos on Sunday before Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, creating plenty of strong, highly important matchups for Week 8 NFL bets. The Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens in a potential AFC playoff preview, with an over/under set at 53.5 points in the latest Week 8 NFL odds, as this will be a popular matchup for betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, game props and player props for online sports betting sites. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 8 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses with November beginning.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's simple and straightforward to register for online betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet, and Fanatics Sportsbook. With the NFL regular season underway, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll moving toward the midway point of the 2026 NFL season.

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2026 NFL Week 8 schedule

Sunday, Nov. 1

Cardinals vs. Cowboys (-6.5, 54.5), 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Buccaneers (-2.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Bills (-3.5, 53.5), 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Steelers (-3.5, 3.5), 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Jaguars (-7.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Jets (+1.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Lions (-3, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Bengals (-10, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Rams (-6.5, 44.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos (+1.5, 41.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins (+7.5, 44.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Commanders (-4.5, 40.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 2

Bears vs. Seahawks (-3, 46.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 8 game previews

Cardinals vs. Cowboys preview

Cardinals vs. Cowboys kickoff 1 p.m. ET Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread Cowboys -6 Cardinals vs. Cowboys over/under 54.5 Cardinals vs. Cowboys money line DAL -285, ARI +230

The Cardinals (2-5) come off a 30-16 loss to the Broncos after upsetting the preseason Super Bowl favorite Rams the week before. The Cardinals travel to Dallas, but both of their wins have come on the road this season and one of their two road losses came in a one-possession final. Meanwhile, the Cowboys come off a slightly shorter week after a 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (3-4) had 416 yards of total offense to snap a two-game losing streak, led by Dak Prescott's 212 passing yards and three touchdowns and Javonte Williams' 155 rushing yards and a score. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Colts vs. Jaguars preview

Colts vs. Jaguars kickoff 1 p.m. ET Colts vs. Jaguars spread Jaguars -7.5 Colts vs. Jaguars over/under 46.5 Colts vs. Jaguars money line JAC -395, IND +310

The Colts lost their first game since the firing of GM Chris Ballard in a 16-10 final to the Vikings last week. Indianapolis ranks 31st in the league in yards per play (4.5), and 20th in scoring at 22 points per game. The Colts are 23rd in scoring defense (25.7 ppg allowed) and enter on a three-game losing streak. Indianapolis has already begun selling off assets, trading eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are rested coming off their bye following a 34-31 loss to the Texans in London. The Jaguars (4-2) have a 2.5-game lead in the division, with the Colts and Texans following them at 2-5. Jacksonville is 5-1 against the Colts over the last three seasons, including winning both matchups last year. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

Raiders vs. Jets preview

Raiders vs. Jets kickoff 1 p.m. ET Raiders vs. Jets spread Raiders -1.5 Raiders vs. Jets over/under 45.5 Raiders vs. Jets money line Raiders -110, Jets -110

The Miami Dolphins entered the Jets' home stadium last week without a win. That changed by the time they left, with the Jets falling to the previously winless Dolphins, 28-25. The Jets are 2-5 this season, including 1-5 over their last six games. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was targeted only three times last week, and it will be difficult for them to win without getting him the ball more. Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost four straight games after opening the season with three straight wins. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak was emphatic that Kirk Cousins remains his starting quarterback, though. Jets quarterback Geno Smith has the chance at some revenge, going against the team that traded him to New York. The Raiders are 2-1 on the road this season, and all four of their losses came to teams that made the playoffs last year. The Jets went 3-14 last season. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Browns vs. Steelers preview

Browns vs. Steelers kickoff 1 p.m. ET Browns vs. Steelers spread Steelers -3.5 Browns vs. Steelers over/under 39.5 Browns vs. Steelers money line PIT -180, CLE +150

Last week, the Ravens played the Bengals, and this week, the Browns play the Steelers. Between the two games, a meeting of teams tied for first place wouldn't have been a surprise. However, the fact that it comes in this week's Browns vs. Steelers contest sure is. The Browns and Steelers are tied for first in the AFC North at 5-2. The Steelers have won three straight and return to the United States after a 16-10 win over the Saints in France. The Browns have won back-to-back games and three of their last four, and are coming off a 27-24 win over the Titans. Aaron Rodgers has 12 touchdowns over his last five games for the Steelers. Deshaun Watson has led five fourth-quarter comeback drives for wins this season. Bet $5 at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Buccaneers vs. Falcons preview

Buccaneers vs. Falcons kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Tampa Bay -2.5 Buccaneers vs. Falcons Over/Under: 45.5 Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Tampa Bay -134, Atlanta +114

Nobody in the NFC South is above .500, so all four teams are still in play to claim its playoff spot. Baker Mayfield returned to action and led the Buccaneers to a dominant 43-13 win over the Panthers last week that reestablished Tampa Bay (2-5) as a serious contender. Meanwhile, the Falcons (3-4) beat the previously unbeaten 49ers on Sunday Night Football and have been extremely competitive all season outside of a blowout loss to Carolina in Week 2. Atlanta has one five of the last seven head-to-head matchups. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Bills vs. Ravens preview

Bills vs. Ravens kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bills vs. Ravens spread: Buffalo -3.5 Bills vs. Ravens Over/Under: 53.5 Bills vs. Ravens money line: Buffalo -180, Baltimore +152

Buffalo is 5-1 and should be fresh coming off the bye week. Josh Allen leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.8) and rushing touchdowns (8) entering Week 8 and he's a leading NFL MVP candidate. Allen has gotten the best of Lamar Jackson in four of their last five head-to-head matchups, but it's unclear if Jackson (ankle) will be ready for Sunday after missing Baltimore's last three games. Tyler Huntley is 1-2 as a starter in his absence, but the rushing attack has clearly suffered in Jackson's absence -- failing to top 90 yards in losses to Cincinnati and Cleveland. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Lions vs. Vikings preview

Lions vs. Vikings kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Lions vs. Vikings spread: Detroit -3.5 Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under: 46.5 Lions vs. Vikings money line: Detroit -176, Minnesota +148

This is a matchup between arguably the NFL's best offense and it's best defense. The Lions rank second in the NFL in scoring and second in total offense, while the Vikings rank first in scoring defense and second in yards allowed. Jared Goff is an MVP candidate as he leads the NFL in passing yards per game (298.0) and QB rating (112.3), while throwing 14 touchdowns against no interceptions. Meanwhile, Dallas Turner is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 6.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits to lead Minnesota's vaunted defense. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Bengals vs. Titans preview

Bengals vs. Titans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bengals vs. Titans spread: Cincinnati -10.5 Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under: 46.5 Bengals vs. Titans money line: Cincinnati -592, Tennessee +430

The Bengals went into their bye week after scraping out a needed win against the Dolphins and then came out of the bye week looking confident in a 35-13 blowout of the Ravens. Joe Burrow leads the NFL in completion rate (71.2%) and the Cincinnati offense ranks fourth in scoring, but the progression of the defense is what makes the Bengals look like serious contenders. Meanwhile, the Titans have looked more competitive in recent weeks, beating the Colts and then taking the AFC North-leading Browns to the brink. There are still clear issues on both sides of the ball, but keeping Tony Pollard and the running game going will be crucial. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Rams vs. Chargers preview

Rams vs. Chargers kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Rams vs. Chargers spread: Rams -6.5 Rams vs. Chargers Over/Under: 44.5 Rams vs. Chargers money line: Rams -290, Chargers +235

For the second time since SoFi Stadium opened in 2020, its two occupants will go head-to-head in the regular season on Sunday. The Rams improved to a 3-4 with a needed win over the Raiders last week and the Chargers are hoping that a bye week has pointed them towards some solutions after an 0-6 start. The Chargers were the home team on New Year's Day 2023 and won 31-10, but Justin Herbert was playing at a much higher level then. He leads the NFL in interceptions (8) through seven weeks and has also fumbled six times. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Patriots vs. Dolphins preview

Patriots vs. Dolphins kickoff 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots vs. Dolphins spread Patriots -7 Patriots vs. Dolphins over/under 43.5 Patriots vs. Dolphins money line New England -310, Miami +250

New England swept Miami last season, getting revenge after the Dolphins swept the series in 2023 and 2024. The Patriots are 3-10 in their last 13 road games in Miami, despite going 20-7 in road games against the Jets and Bills during that stretch. They are coming off a 30-24 loss to Chicago in Week 7, snapping a three-game winning streak. Miami picked up its first win of the season last week, beating the Jets in a 28-25 final. Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis became the second quarterback in team history to record a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in consecutive games. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Broncos preview

Chiefs vs. Broncos kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Kansas City -1.5 Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under: 40.5 Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Kansas City -118, Denver -102

This is the second meeting of the season between these teams, as Kansas City cruised to a 31-10 win over Denver in Week 1. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III outgained Denver by himself (191-176), finishing with the most rushing yards in a team debut since Michael Turner in 2008. Kansas City is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Seattle in a 20-3 final. Denver is coming off a 30-16 win over Arizona, averaging a season-high 6.7 yards per play. Quarterback Bo Nix completed 15 of 19 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 74 yards and another score. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Eagles vs. Commanders preview

Eagles vs. Commanders kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -5.5 Eagles vs. Commanders Over/Under: 40.5 Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -238, Eagles +195

This matchup features the worst combined win percentage by teams entering a Sunday Night Football game in Week 8 or later in the last 20 years. They are the bottom two teams in the NFC standings, as Philadelphia is 2-5 and Washington is 1-4-1. The Eagles are seeking their first season sweep against Washington since 2023, but they will have to do so without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is to due to blood clots. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee can become the first Eagles quarterback with 200-plus passing yards in each of his first four career starts. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Bears vs. Seahawks preview

Bears vs. Seahawks kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Bears vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -3 Bears vs. Seahawks Over/Under: 46.5 Bears vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -166, Chicago +140

Chicago (5-2) is off to its best seven-game start to the season since 2020, and the Bears are 2-0 since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. Williams is the third quarterback in Bears history with 300-plus passing yards and zero interceptions in consecutive games. He is backed up by a rushing attack that leads the NFL in rushing yards per game. Seattle is coming off a 20-3 win over Kansas City and bolstered its roster by acquiring offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in a trade with Indianapolis earlier this week. Nelson racked up the most Pro Bowls (8) by an offensive lineman before being traded in league history. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Week 8 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 8 betting trends

Browns vs. Steelers

The Browns are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings against an AFC North opponent.

The Under is 5-1 in Cleveland's last six games as a road underdog.

Ravens vs. Bills

The Over is 8-0 in Baltimore's last eight games as a road underdog.

The Bills are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a bye week.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

The Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings with Dallas.

The Over is 4-0 in Dallas' last four games played in Week 8.

Vikings vs. Lions

The Under is 4-0 in Minnesota's last four games on the road.

The Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games on the road.

Colts vs. Jaguars

The Under is 9-1 in Jacksonville's last 10 games following a straight-up loss.

The Jaguars are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Colts.

Raiders vs. Jets

The Raiders are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against an AFC opponent.

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons are 6-2 ATS in their last eight meetings against Tampa Bay.

The road team is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings of this NFC South rivalry.

Titans vs. Bengals

The Over is 7-1 in Tennessee's last eight games played in Week 8.

The Bengals are 4-2 ATS this season.

Chargers vs. Rams

The Under is 8-1 in the Chargers' last nine games.

The Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Patriots.

The Over is 5-0 in New England's last five games against an AFC East opponent.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

The Broncos are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Chiefs.

The Under is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these AFC West rivals.

Eagles vs. Commanders

The Over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the Eagles and Commanders.

The Eagles are 8-0-1 ATS in their last nine games played in Week 8.

Bears vs. Seahawks

The Bears are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games as an underdog.

The Seahawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

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NFL Week 8 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner of the game Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/under The projected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the projected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown Player props Betting on player stats like total rushing yards or tackles Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the postseason

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 5 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is projected to win by. A team favored by 9.5 points needs to win by at least 10 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to nine points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 44.5 requires 45 points to go Over and 44 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 17.5 points needs to score at least 18 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is a wager on a player to score a touchdown.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, total carries, rushing yards and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically longer than straight bets. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals are being updated every week, and many of them have changed drastically since the season began.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own odds, which shift every week as the standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. The 49ers are the +580 favorites heading into Week 8.

Awards

There are multiple NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the postseason. The 49ers (-3300) and Bills (-1500) are the heaviest favorites to make the playoffs. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 8

Super Bowl odds continue to fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are the +580 favorites heading into Week 8. The Bills are priced at +700, followed by the Chiefs (+900) and Seahawks (+1000). Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Rams (+1100), Jaguars (+1200), Ravens (+1300), Bears (+1400) and Bengals (+1600). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds 49ers +580 Bills +700 Chiefs +900 Seahawks +1000 Rams +1100 Jaguars +1200 Ravens +1300 Bears +1400 Bengals +1600 Vikings +1700 Patriots +1900 Broncos +1900 Lions +2100 Packers +3200 Cowboys +3200 Texans +3500 Panthers +5500 Falcons +6500 Steelers +6500 Giants +8000 Buccaneers +10000 Commanders +12000 Raiders +15000 Browns +15000 Saints +25000 Eagles +30000 Colts +30000 Chargers +60000 Jets +80000 Cardinals +80000 Titans +100000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 8 player props

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: Over/Under 5.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Jefferson will finish with 5.5 receptions)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride: Over/Under 7.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects McBride will finish with 9.6 receptions)

Bills QB Josh Allen: Over/Under 249.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Allen will finish with 205.4 passing yards)

Bengals RB Chase Brown: Over/Under 55.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Brown will finish with 68.1 rushing yards)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (SportsLine's model projects Lawrence will finish with 2.3 passing touchdowns)

Jets QB Geno Smith: Over/Under 219.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Smith will finish with 254.2 passing yards)

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins: Over/Under 13.5 carries (SportsLine's model projects Judkins will finish with 18.8 carries)

Rams WR Puka Nacua: Over/Under 91.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Nacua will finish with 109.8 receiving yards)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Over/Under 223.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Mahomes will finish with 249.7 passing yards)

Patriots WR AJ Brown: Over/Under 4.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Brown will finish with 3.0 receptions)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they vary depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -115 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $115 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to win. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.