The Week 2 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with 14 games, the perfect chance to claim the top online sportsbook promos from some of the best sports betting apps. There are eight games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET, five games in the late window. Sunday Night Football pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. The latest Week 2 NFL odds list the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 46.5. The Denver Broncos are favored by 2.5 over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the over/under is 45.5 for this battle between AFC playoff teams from a season ago. The Dallas Cowboys are favored 4.5 and the over/under is 50.5 against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET. Bet on the NFL at FanDuel here and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5:

If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or deciding how to bet on NFL Week 2 and where to bet on the NFL for matchups like Broncos vs. Jaguars, Cowboys vs. Commanders and Chiefs vs. Colts, our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. Continue reading to find some of the best sportsbook promos at the best sports betting sites that are available for NFL Week 2, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on NFL Week 2

How to place a bet on NFL Week 2

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a specific code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for your first seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day, whether the wager is graded as a win or loss.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

New users don't need a code for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates legitimately.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, birth date and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days for a total of eight $25 bonus bet tokens.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The FanCash is distributed over seven days.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin to create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first wager. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Create your Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a bet of at least $10, paid regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. New users looking to claim $365 in bonus bets can follow these steps below. You can break up the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but the bonus bets expire after seven days.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first-time minimum deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets after making your first $5 bet, whether it wins or loses. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name, date of birth and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is valid in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.