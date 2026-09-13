The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have targeted Sunday Week 1 NFL picks from Raiders vs. Dolphins ($0.40 per share to win), Chargers vs. Cardinals ($0.19) and Giants vs. Cowboys ($0.60) for our Sunday best NFL predictions on Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Fewer than 40.5 combined points scored ($0.52 per share)

Chargers vs. Cardinals: Los Angeles to win by more than 9.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Giants vs. Cowboys: Jaxson Dart to score a touchdown ($0.29 per share)

Raiders vs. Dolphins predictions: Fewer than 40.5 combined points

"I just don't see these two offenses putting up points, even with two new regimes. The Miami Dolphins are returning only 11.2% of their total wide receiver receiving yards from the 2025 season. Looking back at the combined 2024 and 2025 totals, that number drops even further to a miniscule 9.6%," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Raiders are rolling with Cousins to start, but Jeanty is hurting and Brock Bowers is out. This is a Raiders team that was last in the NFL at 14.2 points per game last year. They also finished last in total yards (245.2), last in rushing (77.5) and 28th in passing (167.7)."

Kalshi prices more than 40.5 points at $0.49 per share and fewer than 40.5 points at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Cardinals predictions: Los Angeles to win by more than 9.5 NO

"Jacoby Brissett isn't an elite quarterback, but he's got plenty of experience and has a trio of good pass catchers at his disposal with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson. Even if Jeremiyah Love isn't able to go -- and I think he will -- he'll be splitting carries with Tyler Allegier, a capable back in his own right," SportsLine NFL expert Will Brinson said. "Defensively, I don't have a ton of hope for the Cards this season, but we might get some adjustment from the Chargers on that side of the ball as well, presenting an opportunity for Arizona to put up points and keep this within a touchdown."

Los Angeles to win by more than 9.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share and Arizona to lose by 9 or less or to win outright is $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Cowboys predictions: Jaxson Dart to score a touchdown

"Jaxson Dart completed 63% of his passes last season for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 14 games, but where he gained his most notoriety was as a QB running for 487 yards and 9 TDs. Sunday night, New York will be the game of the day against the hated Dallas Cowboys, with the biggest spotlight available," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "Dart loves the spotlight. I think Dart's going to take advantage of all the cameras and use the media to further enhance his brand and make himself the story. He's a flashy guy, and he plays that way. Dart scores a touchdown on the ground."

Dart is priced at $0.29 per share to score a touchdown against the Cowboys on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.72 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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