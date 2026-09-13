The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have targeted Giants vs. Cowboys ($0.60) Sunday Night Football predictions for our Sunday best NFL predictions on Kalshi. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to record 23+ completions against New York is trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Giants vs. Cowboys: Jaxson Dart to score a touchdown ($0.29 per share)

Giants vs. Cowboys predictions: Jaxson Dart to score a touchdown

"Jaxson Dart completed 63% of his passes last season for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 14 games, but where he gained his most notoriety was as a QB running for 487 yards and 9 TDs. Sunday night, New York will be the game of the day against the hated Dallas Cowboys, with the biggest spotlight available," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "Dart loves the spotlight. I think Dart's going to take advantage of all the cameras and use the media to further enhance his brand and make himself the story. He's a flashy guy, and he plays that way. Dart scores a touchdown on the ground." Malik Nabers may be out with a knee injury.

Dart is priced at $0.29 per share to score a touchdown against the Cowboys on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.72 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.