The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 worth of trades. The start of the NFL season is the perfect time to claim this offer with the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seattle is $0.62 per share to win. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive your $25 bonus here:

Wednesday's matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl LX, a game which Seattle won 29-13. Kalshi has the Seahawks priced at $0.62 per share to beat New England, with the Patriots at $0.39. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Referral Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer $25 bonus after making $25 in trades* States Kalshi is Available All 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and United States territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older. Users must also have a legal, U.S. residential address located a state where Kalshi operates legitimately Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 8, 2026

18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Seahawks vs. Patriots trading preview

Patriots vs. Seahawks will be the 12th Super Bowl rematch in the following season, and just the third Super Bowl rematch in Week 1. The defending Super Bowl champions boast a 16-5 record in NFL Kickoff games, which began back in 2004.

The Seahawks are led offensively by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold is coming off a productive season, throwing for over 4,000 yards for just the second time in his career. Smith-Njigba secured 119 catches for a league-best 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, which helped him win the Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The Patriots are 5-0 in Week 1 following a Super Bowl loss all-time, and New England added new weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who's recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons, will be a new target for Drake Maye, who finished second in the NFL MVP balloting last season.

Kalshi has the Seahawks priced at $0.62 per share to beat New England, with the Patriots at $0.39. More than 44.5 points scored is trading at $0.49 per share. There are a variety of other NFL prediction markets available at Kalshi. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades:

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts for the $25 bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to trade on the Kalshi app

The Kalshi app offers dozens of markets ranging from pop culture to politics to sports. In regard to sports trading, Kalshi offers contracts on all of the popular sports, including the NFL, college football, and MLB. Users can trade on a variety of NFL markets. Every contract adds up to $1, so trading $0.58 on Team A would result in a $0.42 profit for every share purchased if Team A wins the game.

Prices continuously change as users buy shares, and many markets will remain available for live NFL trading following kickoff. Each price corresponds with its likelihood to happen. Users are able to trade Yes or No based on their opinion of the outcome.

Kalshi also has markets for game props, team props and player props for every NFL matchup. You can also trade on whether a game will go into overtime, as well as race to X points and total team points. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.