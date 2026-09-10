The first-ever NFL Australia Game will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, another opportunity to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after you make your first $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Thursday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in three predictions for Rams vs. 49ers for our Thursday Kalshi best trades.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Rams vs. 49ers: Deebo Samuel more than 2.5 receptions ($0.55 per share)

Rams vs. 49ers: Christian McCaffrey to record fewer than 60 yards rushing ($0.52 per share)

Rams vs. 49ers: Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Rams vs. 49ers predictions: Deebo Samuel more than 2.5 receptions

"After a one year stopover in DC, Deebo Samuel makes his return to the bay this season. He'll enter a 49ers pass catching corps that's riddled with injuries and question marks heading into Week 1, with George Kittle making his quick return from an Achilles tear, and Mike Evans and Christian McCaffery both dealing with soft tissue ailments this offseason," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug. "Deebo, a low average depth of target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense giving Brock Purdy quick options. With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers."

Samuel to record three or more receptions is priced at $0.55 per share on Kalshi, while two or fewer receptions is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. 49ers predictions: Christian McCaffrey fewer than 60 rushing yards

"I was a big Christian McCaffrey supporter heading into 2025 and believed he would stay healthy and excel. I'm on the other side of the fence this season. After 450 touches last year, I expect the 30 year old RB to wear down and potentially see reduced workloads early in the season," SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen said. "Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game. With Los Angeles' defensive line MUCH stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of run him into the line. Either way, I think LA holds McCaffrey to under 50 rushing yards in Australia."

Kalshi prices McCaffrey to record fewer than 60 yards rushing at $0.52 per share, while 60 yards or more is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. 49ers predictions: Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points

"The Rams and 49ers are playing down under for the first NFL regular-season game in Australia on Thursday. The 49ers have been there since the weekend already, while the Rams are still waiting to travel. The head coaches have two drastically different strategies, but one thing's true: the Rams have taken control of the series, winning four of the last five," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "I can't go against Sean McVay's strategy that has worked before in his international games. I like the Rams to win by 4 or more."

Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share and NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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