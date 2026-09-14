The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. We could see Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman make his NFL debut. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Kansas City to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Patrick Mahomes fewer than 15 rushing yards ($0.50 per share)

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Rashee Rice more than 5.5 receptions ($0.42 per share)

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Kansas City to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"All the talk is about Patrick Mahomes returning for Week 1 but I'm more interested in the big uglies. I expect the Broncos to dominate this game in the trenches. Denver has my top-rated offensive line entering the season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs could start undrafted Kahlil Benson at right tackle," SportsLine NFL expert Thomas Casale said. "Benson may end up being a good player but an undrafted free agent protecting a QB coming off an ACL injury in Week 1 isn't ideal. I give Denver's vaunted pass rush a big edge in this matchup and expect a lower-scoring game."

Kalshi prices the Chiefs to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Patrick Mahomes fewer than 15 rushing yards

"Coming off a multi-ligament tear in his left knee, will Patrick Mahomes run less in 2026? Mahomes himself noted in training camp that he needs to 'stop running a little bit too much' and noted that he can lean on his new addition, RB Kenneth Walker," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said. "Even when he was completely healthy, he only rushed for three yards in his one appearance against the Broncos last season. I'm going to listen to the man himself and consider logic. I don't see Mahomes scrambling much in his very first game back from injury, especially against this defense."

Patrick Mahomes to rush for 15+ yards is priced at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Rashee Rice more than 5.5 receptions ($0.42 per share)

"Rice finished 2025 with a 28.7% target share and was targeted on more than 30% of his routes. He recorded at least six receptions in six of eight games last season and in eight of his last 11 full games dating back to 2024," SportsLine NFL expert Brad Thomas said. "With an aDOT of under 4, he's clearly a great option underneath and a chain mover."

Rice to record six or more receptions is priced at $0.42 per share, while five or fewer receptions is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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