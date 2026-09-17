The latest Kalshi promo code, CBSSPORTS, gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, last verified on September 17. Trade on NFL predictions for Thursday Night Football's Lions vs. Bills ($0.0.67). Lions star cornerback D.J. Reed (foot) is questionable, and guard Mason Miller has been ruled out. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kickoff in Buffalo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Thursday's contest between the Lions and Bills marks the first-ever NFL game played at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are trading at $0.67 per share to beat the Lions, who are trading at $0.33 per share.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 17, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Lions vs. Bills predictions

Detroit and Buffalo kick off Thursday at 8:15 pm ET, both sitting at 1-0 after very different Week 1 wins. The Lions survived New Orleans 31-30 in overtime after blowing a 21-0 lead, while the Bills rallied past Houston 36-31. Buffalo's injury report is the longer of the two, with Christian Mahogany (hip), Blake Miller (knee), Cole Bishop (groin), Ty Johnson (hamstring) and T.J. Sanders (knee) all questionable and Phidarian Mathis suspended, while Detroit lists D.J. Reed (foot) and Juice Scruggs (knee) as questionable, with guard Mason Miller out.



Both teams also won their only Thursday Night Football appearance last season, Detroit beating Dallas 44-30 in Week 14 behind three Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns, and Buffalo beating Miami 31-21 in Week 3 as Josh Allen improved to 8-0 in his career on Thursday nights.



Buffalo trades at $0.675 per share on Kalshi to beat Detroit, who trades at $0.325 per share, with Buffalo's price climbing as the week has gone on. Kalshi prices the two teams combining for more than 52.5 points at $0.525 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

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