The best Kalshi promo code, CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Michael Penix Jr. makes his season debut, starting for the Falcons against the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Packers receiver Jayden Reed is officially inactive with a neck injury. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 24, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Atlanta's quarterback situation has been unsettled all season. Cooper Rush started the Falcons' first two games while Penix continued rehabbing his knee and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) sat out, and the results were a 34-3 loss to Carolina and a 13-20 loss at Pittsburgh.

Penix takes his first snaps of the year Thursday against a Green Bay defense that already has two takeaways on the season.

Green Bay is 1-1, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 532 yards and four touchdowns across two games, a Week 1 outing of 387 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 39-22 loss to Minnesota followed by 145 passing yards and two more touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the Jets.

More than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.475 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 43.5 trading at $0.525 per share. Trade on the Falcons vs. Packers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.