The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. Sunday's NFL slate is packed with pivotal matchups that could have playoff implications, including Browns vs. Saints, Cowboys vs. Colts and Raiders vs. 49ers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those three games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Browns vs. Saints: New Orleans to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

Cowboys vs. Colts: Javonte Williams 70+ rushing yards YES ($0.55 per share)

Raiders vs. 49ers: Kirk Cousins 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.52 per share)

Browns vs. Saints: New Orleans to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"This matchup is more about the Browns defense being able to collapse the pocket against Saints QB Tyler Shough," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt pointed out. "That, coupled with the potential of Sanders being able to attack deeper downfield vs a secondary that tends to give up a lot of big plays is enough to back the Browns on the road."

Kalshi prices New Orleans to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Colts: Javonte Williams 70+ rushing yards YES ($0.55 per share)

"Javonte Williams hasn't had the strongest season from an efficiency standpoint, however, he has a very valuable high usage role in a potent Dallas offense with no other threats to his workload," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "I think a lot of Williams inefficiency can be chalked up to a difficult schedule which will not be the case against a putrid Colts run defense that ranks 31st in EPA allowed per rush. Considering Williams attempts line is set at 17.5 and he's been routinely handling large workloads, I think he'll be effective in this matchup, but could even get us home on sheer volume."

Kalshi prices Javonte William to record 70+ rushing yards at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Colts vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Raiders vs. 49ers: Kirk Cousins 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.52 per share)

"Cousins is 2nd in the NFL (behind only Joe Burrow) in passing touchdowns," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup noted. "He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game but one this season. Yes, the 49ers are a difficult matchup, but the Vegas run game is struggling. So even if this comes in garbage time, it still counts. I expect the Raiders' points to come through the air and Cousins' arm."

Kalshi prices Cousins to record 2+ passing touchdowns at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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