The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. Sunday's NFL slate is packed with pivotal matchups that could have playoff implications, including Packers vs. Patriots and Raiders vs. 49ers. Patriots wide reciever A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are both inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those three games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Raiders vs. 49ers: Kirk Cousins 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.52 per share)

Packers vs. Patriots: Jordan Love 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.48 per share)

Packers vs. Patriots: Jordan Love 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.48 per share)

"Jordan Love has thrown 2+ passing touchdowns in 7 of his 8 games this year," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "He gets a tough test against the Patriots defense, but that tough test is met with a passing yards line north of 270+. Considering the amount of passing volume we expect from this offense and the success they've been having with it, I'll go ahead and take Jordan Love to do it again."

Kalshi prices Love to record 2+ passing touchdowns at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Raiders vs. 49ers: Kirk Cousins 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.52 per share)

"Cousins is 2nd in the NFL (behind only Joe Burrow) in passing touchdowns," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup noted. "He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game but one this season. Yes, the 49ers are a difficult matchup, but the Vegas run game is struggling. So even if this comes in garbage time, it still counts. I expect the Raiders' points to come through the air and Cousins' arm."

Kalshi prices Cousins to record 2+ passing touchdowns at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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