The Week 3 NFL schedule features big-time matchups like Blls vs. Chargers, Patriots vs. Jaguars and Cowboys vs. Ravens from Brazil, and with two weeks of data and eye-test information to go off, the SportsLine team of experts has confidently locked in dozens of picks on the Week 3 NFL slate to use for NFL Week 3 predictions and NFL ATS picks. Bet on NFL Week 3 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Giants vs. Titans or 49ers vs. Cardinals, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Sunday Week 3 NFL slate concludes with Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

SportsLine's experts' top Week 3 NFL picks against the spread, NFL totals, NFL player props

Thursday, Sept. 24

Packers vs. Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Falcons +5.5

"This number continues to dip on the injury news coming out Wednesday afternoon and maybe the most significant news is Tua being healthy along with Michael Penix," Will Brinson said. "That gives the Falcons a backup option if injury occurs and should invigorate their offense significantly. The Packers are banged up, aren't great on defense and get a desperate Atlanta team whose season is far from over if they win this game." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chargers vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Over 50.5 total points

"So far, new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel isn't flexing much," Micah Roberts said. "They've stayed Under the total in both their games and haven't covered a spread while losing both games. Justin Herbert looks frustrated and tired when he's out there. They're playing the Bills, who are 2-0 straight up and against the spread and have gone Over both their games. If the Chargers want to hang with the Bills, they're going to have to do something with that offense, and I think they will. Expect both teams to score near the 30s and get this game over the total." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Panthers vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Browns (+3)

"Initially, I was leaning toward the Panthers, who scored 71 points in their first two games," Larry Hartstein said. "But that changed when the first injury reports came out. They contained good news for the Browns and bad news for Carolina. Bryce Young has carved up two bad defenses but both were zone-heavy schemes. Cleveland plays a lot of man coverage and has the corners to match up here." Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Jets vs. Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Adonai Mitchell, Jets, Over 44.5 receiving yards

"Another WR2 who I think is mispriced is Adonai Mitchell," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The third-year pro has 60+ yards in each game, and is looking like a natural fit with Geno Smith's deep ball prowess. He'll get a strong matchup against the Lions, who are decimated by injury in the secondary, and have allowed five receivers with 43+ yards in just two games, each with a 19+ yard catch. Mitchell's aDOT of 15.2 yards should play well in this one." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Colts (+3)

"Houston's offensive line is struggling. C.J. Stroud has faced more pressure than any other quarterback this season, which helps explain why the Texans rank 30th in yards per play and 20th in EPA per play," Jeff Hochman said. "With top receiver Nico Collins sidelined by a hamstring injury, Houston just can't create separation on the outside to ease that pressure. The Texans' defense is giving up explosive pass plays on a league-worst 23.3% of attempts. Meanwhile, Indianapolis enters this matchup with solid trench play and an efficient run game (4.4 yards per carry), while ranking third in red-zone scoring." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Patriots at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Patriots (+3)

"The Patriots enjoyed a comfortable win against a Steelers team that couldn't move the ball, and the Jaguars offense figures to be better," R.J. White said. "But the Patriots offense should also have an easier time in this matchup after Drake Maye has had to face the Seahawks and Steelers in the first two weeks. The Patriots have a strong enough pass defense to limit what Jacksonville can do on offense like last week, even if the Pats may not quite be on Denver's level." Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet at DraftKings right here:

Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Titans (+3)

"The Titans averaged a healthy 5.7 yards per play in their heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia," Larry Hartstein said. "That's a good sign entering Brian Daboll's revenge game at the Giants. Not only is New York going with Jameis Winston, who quite possibly might be washed up, but the G-Men could be without left tackle Andrew Thomas and top pass rusher Brian Burns. And we didn't even mention Malik Nabers' shoulder injury, which he's expected to play through." Bet on NFL Week 3 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Seahawks at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Seahawks (-6.5)

"This could be the battle of backup QBs after Jayden Daniels suffered an elbow injury Sunday, and that certainly favors Seattle," R.J. White said. "Drew Lock has delivered strong numbers thus far, and with the Washington defense having no answer for CeeDee Lamb, I don't know how they slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Marcus Mariota was fine in relief last week, but facing this Seahawks defense is a different beast — a stronger Cardinals offense had just 151 yards against Seattle. I think this line should be close to 10 as I see it as nearly as much of a mismatch as Chiefs-Dolphins this week." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Cardinals (+8.5)

"The 49ers started the season with a pair of blowouts, while the Cardinals crashed back to earth in Week 2, losing 31-7 at home to Seattle," Larry Hartstein said. "However, the 49ers' defense doesn't compare to the Seahawks' elite stop unit. And San Francisco is dealing with yet more injuries to its wideouts. Demarcus Robinson (high ankle sprain) is out, while the status of Mike Evans (hip) is unclear. Defensive lineman Romello Height, who had a sack vs. Miami, broke his hand. Look for Jacoby Brissett to bounce back and keep Arizona close. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Vikings at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 68.5 receiving yards

"Coming off a rain-soaked game in which the Vikings hardly had the ball and were actively trying not to pass when they did, I like this as a bounceback game for Justin Jefferson," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The big variable is Kyler Murray, but I really don't think we need him to be anything more than average. Dating back to last season, Jefferson cleared this line in 6/7 Carson Wentz games, with last week as the lone miss." Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Rams at Broncos, Sunday Night Football 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Rams (-2.5)

"While it seems unlikely that Puka Nacua will return from his hip injury, I still like the Rams in what could be a Super Bowl preview," Larry Hartstein said. "The Rams entered the season as the clear Super Bowl favorite, then made a dubious travel plan for their Australia game against the 49ers. They looked more like themselves in last week's trouncing of the Giants, despite Nacua's absence. Aaron Donald made his season debut and played 32 snaps, drawing seven double-teams and making three tackles, including one for loss. Look for LA to win a 24-20 type of game." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles vs. Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 44.5 total points

"The Eagles have shown me nothing through two weeks on offense with 318 and 341 yards against the Commanders and Titans," David Bearman said. "And inside those numbers, 79 yards and 65 yards were their last drives of each game, when they needed to score. The first 3.5 quarters were awful. Remove those two drives, and the Eagles produced 34 points on 17 possessions, while losing 12.2 expected points on their 106 rushes/dropbacks. As for those record-setting Bears, well the drop-off from 59 points to 3 points was stark. Less than 300 yards, 4.2 yards per play, a far cry from 7.7 in Week 1. Chicago's running game produced −9.3 EPA." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

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