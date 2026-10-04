The Week 4 NFL schedule features top contests such as Patriots vs. Bills, Cowboys vs. Texans and Broncos vs. 49ers as part of the full Sunday NFL slate. With a few weeks of statistics, trends, and observations to pull from, SportsLine's team of NFL experts has confidently locked in NFL picks on the Week 4 NFL schedule to use for NFL Week 4 predictions and NFL ATS picks. The latest Week 4 NFL odds list the 49ers as 3-point favorites against the Broncos, and the Bills are 6.5-point favorites against the Patriots with an over/under of 48.5 points, one of the highest totals of the Week 4 NFL slate. The lowest total on Sunday's NFL odds board is 38.5 points in Packers vs. Buccaneers. Bet on NFL Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets with your first $5+ wager:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Bears vs. Jets or Titans vs. Ravens, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Sunday Week 4 NFL slate concludes with Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football from North Carolina. New users can get the latest bet365 promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet:

Week 4 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Oct. 4

Colts vs. Commanders, 9:30 a.m. ET from London

The pick: Colts (-3)

"This is a great time to fade one of these teams, with the Commanders catching 4.5 on the lookahead before the surprise win against the Seahawks," R.J. White said. "Despite the result, Washington was outmatched in that game, gaining just 4 yards per play while allowing 6.8 per play. Just one Commanders drive went longer than 43 yards despite their point total. The Colts held the Texans to 223 yards of offense, and while it's true Houston is down receivers, the Texans moved the ball more easily the previous week. I think Colts -4.5 was the right number, so I'll lay the key number here." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Bills (-6.5)

"Both of these teams are coming off ugly games, with the Bills winning despite five turnovers and the Patriots getting pummeled by the Jaguars," R.J. White said. "I don't see the Bills' issues sticking around, but I have serious concerns about this Patriots team. The offense has scored two TDs in three games, with Drake Maye throwing six picks behind a questionable offensive line without his best weapon. I've had concerns about the Bills' defense, but this should be a good matchup at home for the unit. Maybe the Patriots' defense bounces back and keeps the Bills within margin, but I'll trust Josh Allen to build a multiple-score lead that Maye won't be able to overcome." Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Rams vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Kyren Williams, Rams, Over 55.5 rushing yards

"This is a very low line for Kyren Williams, who is coming off consecutive 85+ rushing yard games," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's over in two of three games this season, and 14 of 17 games last season, including a 94-yard performance against the Eagles. Philadelphia has struggled against the run, allowing 120+ yards in each game thus far. They're also struggling with ball control, allowing their opponents 52% time of possession (23rd). Devonta Smith is looking unlikely to suit up, which should hurt them both from an effectiveness and efficiency standpoint. Even with Puka Nacua suiting up for the Rams, they'll continue to maintain their balance. Take this up to over 59.5." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Titans vs. Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Wan'Dale Robinson, Titans, Over 3.5 receptions

"Wan'Dale Robinson has 13 catches on 18 targets across three games, clearing this line in two of three contests," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "His lone miss was in a brutal individual matchup against the Eagles, in which the Titans were unexpectedly in a positive/neutral game script throughout, and Cam Ward only dropped back 26 times. Against the Ravens, I'm expecting much more passing needed, with the Titans double-digit underdogs on the road. Baltimore is brutal to run against, and for the second straight season, is a wide receiver funnel. The Ravens allow 14.7 WR receptions per game (second most in the NFL, similar to last season). Part of that is eight catches per game permitted out of the slot, at a Robinson-friendly 7.8 aDOT." Bet this NFL player prop with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Packers vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers, Over 38.5 receiving yards

"The Bucs are turning to UDFA Jalon Daniels at quarterback this week, and I think the market is shortchanging the Bucs' top receivers as a result," R.J. White said. "Even with the team ranked last in net yards per attempt, Egbuka has had five catches and 60 yards in two of his three games. The Packers have been torched by Justin Jefferson (playing mostly with a backup QB) and Drake London, while Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell also topped 50 yards in their matchup. I see Egbuka as a worthy play up to 44.5." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Cardinals vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Cardinals (-1.5)

"Arizona is 1-2 after facing Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy," Larry Hartstein said. "Now the Cardinals get to face Jameis Winston, who is completing 51 percent of his passes while averaging an NFL-low 4.7 yards per attempt. Jacoby Brissett is a much better option at this stage of their careers, and the Giants just lost their top pass rusher in Brian Burns. I agree with the strong line move toward the Cardinals." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets at Bears, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Jets (+3.5)

"I love the Jets in this spot getting over a field goal," Thomas Casale said. "The Bears were sky-high against the Eagles on Monday night with their third-string QB Case Keenum starting. I think it will be hard to generate that same emotion against the Jets. New York is 1-2, but really just a couple of plays away from being 3-0. Geno Smith is playing well, and the Eagles had a lot of success running the football before falling behind in the second half. I think the Jets can shorten this game, limit Chicago's offensive possessions, and keep this within three points." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Jaguars vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Chase Brown, Bengals, Under 66.5 rushing yards

"If you took the Under on the opposing RB vs. the Jaguars, you are 3-0 this season," David Bearman said. "We have and will continue to do that with Chase Brown. The Jags are currently eighth against the run (91.3), but first if you go back to the beginning of last year (86.5 per game). The yards per attempt is actually lower at 3.6 than last year's 3.9. Brown has gone for 56, 80, and 61 this year, so he has missed 66.5 in two of the three games and rushed for 47 yards in this matchup last year on 16 rushes." Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet at DraftKings right here:

Cowboys vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Texans (-2.5)

"The Cowboys are coming off a gutting loss, having tied the game with seven seconds left and still losing in regulation," R.J. White said. "I like fading them on the road against a team with its back against the wall in the Texans. Their cornerbacks can help neutralize the Cowboys' elite receivers, and I expect the pass rush to make things difficult for the Dallas offensive line. The Texans offense should find success against a questionable Cowboys defense that has been dealing with injury issues, and Houston may have top weapon Nico Collins back as well." Bet on NFL Week 4 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Dolphins vs. Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Malik Willis, Dolphins, Over 26.5 total rushing yards

Malik Willis has 39, 6 and 56 rushing yards across his three starts," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The inclination is that the team may lean on Willis legs more now that De'Von Achane has been lost for the season (two of his three designed rushes this season came after Achane's injury). The Vikings are a very blitz-heavy team, and Willis historically scrambles more when blitzed and pressured." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Chargers vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Seahawks (-6.5)

"I'm not sure I understand this line in the slightest," R.J. White said. "The Chargers turned five Buffalo giveaways into a one-touchdown day, leaving them unable to cover amid an awful Bills performance. An elite Seahawks team should come out focused after losing a game they should've won after dominating to the tune of +2.8 yards per play differential. With Sam Darnold back, the Seahawks are the best team in football, and I'm not sure the Chargers are even average. A line of -10 would make more sense than sub-7, so the oddsmakers must be counting on the Chargers to finally catch a big break to make it so low. I'd counter that that happened last week, and it didn't matter. Seahawks roll here." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Raiders (+4.5)

"In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule—they never had to play two straight road games in back-to-back weeks unless there was a bye in between," Jeff Hochman said." The last time the Chiefs went on the road for consecutive games without extra rest was back in November 2024. Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass-rush win rate and a 36% run-stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, who's a solid replacement at right guard." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Broncos vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Broncos (+3)

"The 49ers have scored touchdowns on a ridiculous 48.2 percent of their possessions," Larry Hartstein said. "They have not allowed a sack. And only four of San Fran's offensive plays have gone for negative yards. But Brock Purdy and Co. are about to get severely tested by the Broncos' defense. While there is optimism about Mike Evans (ribs) and left tackle Trent Williams (stinger) playing Sunday, they might not be their normal dominant selves. Defensively, Dre Greenlaw is dealing with a quad injury while Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. remain out. I like the Broncos to keep this tight and possibly win outright." Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Lions at Panthers, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Panthers (+3.5)

"The Panthers are dealing with a slew of key injuries, including the loss of star cornerback Jaycee Horn. But Carolina — which outgained the Browns by nearly a yard per play and had 24 first downs in the 21-18 loss in Cleveland — should do enough to make this a shootout," Larry Hartstein said. "The Lions just gave up 335 yards and 24 points at home to the Jets, with Geno Smith completing 31 of 37 passes for 321 yards. Detroit is giving up an NFL-high 31.7 points per game." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Oct. 5

Falcons vs. Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Falcons (+3)

"The Saints will be without Travis Etienne: Alvin Kamara is averaging 2.8 yards per carry. That will make things easier on a Falcons defense that has surprisingly generated pressure despite losing their top two edge rushers before the season," Larry Hartstein said. "Atlanta is a completely different offense with Michael Penix starting instead of Cooper Rush. Grab the full field goal before it disappears." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

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