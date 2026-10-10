The Week 5 NFL schedule features top contests such as Bears vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Ravens vs. Falcons as part of the Sunday NFL slate, leading into a potential Super Bowl preview of Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football. As we reach the unofficial quarter point of the 2026 NFL season, SportsLine's team of NFL experts has more reliable statistics, trends, and observations to pull from, leading to a bevy of confident plays locked in NFL picks on the Week 5 NFL schedule to use for NFL Week 5 predictions and NFL ATS picks. The latest Week 5 NFL odds list the Bears as 2.5-point favorites against the Packers, and the Rams are 3-point favorites against the Bills on Monday Night Football with an over/under of 54.5 points, tied for the highest of the Week 5 NFL slate. Bet the NFL Week 5 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet over five days:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Raiders vs. Patriots or Lions vs. Cardinals, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Sunday Week 5 NFL slate concludes with Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football from Atlanta, Georgia. Bet at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in No Sweat Bets with a $5+ wager:

Week 5 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Oct. 11

Eagles vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET from London

The pick: Eagles Under 17.5 total team points

"This spread has ballooned since it opened, with people fading a severely injured Eagles team," R.J. White said. "Rather than come in late in the line move, I like playing against the Eagles offense on a team total. The Jaguars are second in points allowed and familiar with the cross-Atlantic travel spot. The Eagles offense may be down to Will Shipley, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon and Zach Ertz at the skill positions, and Markel Bell did not play well when pressed into duty in place of Lane Johnson, who retired this week. We'll see if he's better with a week of prep, but Philadelphia was lucky to score 20 last week with just 172 yards of offense, and this is just as tough a matchup." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Bears vs. Packers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Bears (-2.5)

"It doesn't seem to matter who the QB is in Chicago, as the Bears still lead the NFL in total yards (429.0), rushing (196.3), and are ninth in scoring," David Bearman said. "But maybe most importantly, they lead the NFL in time of possession at 36:36. It's hard to score on Chicago if you don't have the ball. Ever since the Bears defense gave up 37 points and 478 yards to the Panthers in Week 1, Chicago's defense has allowed 28 total points (9.2 a game) and under 250 total yards in every game. They are now third in the NFL in total defense and third vs. the pass. What has Green Bay done but beat a horrible Tampa Bay team without its QB?" Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Texans vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Titans (+7.5)

"Tennessee's offensive line has allowed only six sacks, tying for the sixth-fewest," Jeff Hochman said. "Houston's line has already allowed 12 sacks in just four games, one of the highest totals in the NFL. Nico Collins, who lines up outside nearly 85% of the time, is a classic boundary receiver and deep threat. He and C.J. Stroud have developed impressive timing, especially in domes. But when Collins plays outside, his yards per game drop by almost 20, and he's only scored six touchdowns outdoors compared to 21 inside. Home divisional dogs getting 7.5 points with a total under 40 is too good to pass up. Also, all the weather models are calling for rain (80-90% chance) and some wind, so the grass field is likely to play slow." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Raiders (+3.5)

"The Raiders saw a significant rise in quality of opponent in Week 4 and largely rose to the challenge," R.J. White said. "Without a kickoff fumble late in the game, they could've had a chance to win a back-and-forth fourth quarter after not trailing in the first 45 minutes. I've upgraded their rating considerably after their strong start and downgraded the Patriots, who got back on track by beating the Bills on the road. I like fading a team off such a rivalry upset win, especially with the Raiders off a rivalry loss that slipped through their fingers. I don't think this line should be higher than 2, so I love catching more than a field goal here." Bet this NFL player prop with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Giants vs. Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Cam Skattebo, Giants, Under 77.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Cam Skattebo and the Giants' rushing attack have been largely ineffective this season, and he gets a daunting matchup against a very good Commanders run defense," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Skattebo appears to be in a 50/50 timeshare with Najee Harris and Skattebo is averaging just 3.5 YPC. He also hasn't been targeted much in the short area passing game either. Look for him to once again struggle on the ground against the best run defense he's faced this season."

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Vikings vs. Saints, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 42.5 total points

"The Vikings are perhaps the biggest surprise through four weeks at 4-0, and it's thanks to an incredible defense that ranks first in EPA per play, success rate and scoring," R.J. White said. "The offense has been awful, scoring just one TD in the last three weeks, with Kyler Murray playing the last two games. The Saints' run defense has been abysmal, but considering the Vikings just spent three hours settling for field goals at home against the Dolphins, I'm not sure it matters. I'm going to smash Unders in Vikings games until their offense gives me a reason not to." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Browns vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Over 15.5 total carries

"The Browns have handed the ball to a running back 67 times, and Quinshon Judkins has received 59 of those carries," Larry Hartstein said. "He drew 18 and 17 carries in the past two games. Now the bruising second-year back, who had 10 days off, faces a Jets' defense that was on the field for 89 plays in Week 4 at Chicago. Look for Cleveland to try to wear down the Jets behind Judkins, regardless of his efficiency." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Colts vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: David Jones, Colts, Under 219.5 total passing yards

"The Colts went into their London game with a baffling game plan: establish the pass," R.J. White said. "Jonathan Taylor got one carry in the first three drives, picked up a first down on back-to-back carries to start the fourth drive and then sat out until the sixth drive. Those five drives went nowhere and left the Colts in a tight battle with a third-string rookie QB. I hope Shane Steichen took some lessons from those failures and focuses more on the run game this week instead of firing away with a QB who is 28th out of 29 qualified passers in yards per attempt. With Alec Pierce still sidelined, I don't see Jones getting the explosive plays he'd need to go over this total." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Omarion Hampton, Chargers, Over 37.5 total rushing yards

"This looks like a nice buy low for Omarion Hampton, who has not lived up to expectations for a struggling Chargers team," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "That being said, this is a seriously low number for a RB who likely has a floor of 10 rushing attempts against a run-funnel Broncos defense that ranks 31st in EPA per rush. I'd make this like 45.5 and still lean Over. Hampton doesn't seem like a natural fit for Mike McDaniel's offense, however, he is still a very talented runner who has cleared this line in 4 of 4 starts this season." Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet at DraftKings right here:

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Over 5.5 total receptions

"Michael Wilson has notched 30 targets over the last two games with a wild 42.6% first read rate," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Even over the course of the whole season, Wilson is essentially even with Trey McBride in first read rate (35.7% for Wilson vs. 34.7% for McBride). Now he'll face the Lions, who've allowed the second-most catches to outside receivers (11 per game), and the most first-read receptions at 19.5 per game. The Lions have allowed the opposing first-read outside receiver to record at least six catches in each game, with monster games from Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson (each with 10 catches), and Tet McMillan (14). And this is all while still allowing the most targets and yards to tight ends." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

49ers vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Seahawks (-2.5)

"The 49ers are, by some accounts, the best team in the league, with a top-three unit on both sides of the ball, and there's a chance Nick Bosa could be back for this game despite not practicing last week," R.J. White said. "I'd make a completely healthy 49ers team at least 4-point underdogs against what I think is the best team in the league, but one that is continually underrated by the market. The Seahawks outscored the 49ers 54-9 in Week 18 and the divisional round last year, and this Seattle team looks nearly as good, particularly with the best defense in football. This is going to get to 3 in a hurry, but I'd still play Seattle at that number." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Ravens vs. Falcons, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Falcons (-2.5)

"The Falcons are back in primetime, right where they like it," Mike Tierney said. "Atlanta just pulled off two straight lopsided road wins at night, and their faithful following will be revved up for the Ravens' visit Sunday evening. A sprained ankle might keep QB Lamar Jackson on the sideline. He could be compromised if he plays. The Falcons' return of Michael Penix Jr. at QB for the hapless Cooper Rush after two games has worked wonders. Nobody relishes primetime like the Falcons' Bijan Robinson. The best RB in the league at any hour might be the best all-time under the lights. With three 200-plus yards from scrimmage under his belt, he ran for a mere 145 and two TDs on Monday night." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Oct. 12

Bills vs. Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Kyren Williams, Rams, Over 89.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Kyren Williams has been awesome for a struggling Rams team and despite the team sputtering a bit, they're relying heavily on their talented RB," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Williams has made a huge impact in the passing game as well, having handled 25 targets this season, including a whopping 13 in the last game against the Eagles. With the Rams struggling, they're deciding to rely heavily on Williams, and the gap between him and Blake Corum has been significant, as this is no longer a split backfield. Now the Rams face the Bills in what is a must-win game on MNF. I expect Williams to get plenty of usage in what is a strong matchup against a Bills run defense that is ranked 27th." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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