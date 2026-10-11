The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed $55 bonus and not a variable amount like other offers. At Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, you can trade on any NFL Week 5 games, including a big 49ers vs. Seahawks NFC West showdown. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

We're breaking down some of the NFL prediction markets available on Kalshi and offering insights for Sunday from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for terms and conditions, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any NFL Week 5 trades.

Trading markets for NFL Week 5

Packers to win vs. Bears ($0.47)

Colts to lose by fewer than 2.5 points vs. Steelers ($0.49)

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points vs. 49ers ($0.47)

Packers to win vs. Bears ($0.47)

Tyson Bagent will be back under center for the Bears as Caleb Williams continues recovery from a hamstring injury. Bagent threw for 268 yards and Chicago rushed for 232 yards in a victory against the Jets last week. The Packers' offense has had its ups and downs, but quarterback Jordan Love and Christian Watson continue to show a strong rapport, and fellow wideout Matthew Golden has started to come on strong. The Packers will try to get their own running game going, and with them playing at Lambeau, the SportsLine model has them winning in 47% of its simulations.

Shares on Green Bay to win are trading for $0.47 each at Kalshi, while Chicago to get the road victory is priced at $0.54. Trade on Bears-Packers using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Colts to lose by fewer than 2.5 points vs. Steelers ($0.49)

Indianapolis comes in on a two-game win streak after routing the Commanders last weekend in London. The Colts defense yielded 71 points over its first two games, both losses, but opponents have scored just 30 over the past two weeks. Pittsburgh has wins against the Bengals and Falcons but losses to New England and Cleveland. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a strong two-week run, throwing for 591 yards over the past two games, but the defense allowed 27 points in both, including the victory against Cincinnati. The SportsLine model has the Colts losing by fewer than 2.5 points 58% of the time, with that pick earning an 'A' grade, as the odds imply a 52% probability of that outcome.

The Colts to lose by fewer than 2.5 points or win outright is trading for $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the Steelers to win by more than 2.5 are $0.52 each. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on Steelers-Colts and get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+:

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points vs. 49ers ($0.47)

The 49ers eased past the division-rival Rams to open the season in Australia and have been rolling ever since. They are 4-0, and quarterback Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP candidate, throwing 11 TD passes (tied for most in NFL) and just one interception. The Seahawks won two of three meetings in 2025, and even with the victory the 49ers totaled just 22 points over those games. Seattle crushed the Niners 41-6 in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs on its way to the title. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks winning by more than 3 points in 55% of its simulations, higher than the 53% the odds imply.

Kalshi has shares on Seattle to win by more than 3.5 points trading at $0.47 each, and San Francisco to win outright or lose by fewer than 3.5 is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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