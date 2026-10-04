The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. At Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, you can trade Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're breaking down some of the NFL prediction markets available on Kalshi for Sunday and offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any NFL Week 4 trades.

Trading markets for NFL Week 4

Panthers to win vs. Lions ($0.36)

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

The Lions are 2-1 and the Panthers are 1-2, but it's Carolina that shares a division lead while Detroit is trailing the Vikings in the NFC North. That fits with what happened last season, as the Lions went 9-8 but finished in last place, while the Panthers went 8-9 but won the NFC South. The Panthers' offense has shown some life, with quarterback Bryce Young throwing for more than 285 yards in all three games. He leads the NFL with 939 passing yards. Detroit will make him work for everything, as it has the second-most sacks in the NFL with 12. The Panthers are 28th in the NFL in total defense (365.7 yards per game) and the league's worst against the run (193.3), but Detroit is 31st in overall defense (416.7) and last in scoring (31.7 point per game). The SportsLine model has Carolina winning in 45% of its simulations, much higher than the 38% the odds imply.

Shares on Carolina to win are trading for $0.36 each at Kalshi, while the Lions to get the road victory is priced at $0.65. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.