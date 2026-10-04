The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. There are 14 games on the Sunday NFL schedule, and you can trade on any of them at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday's 1 p.m. ET window features games like Cowboys vs. Texans, Jaguars vs. Bengals and Rams vs. Eagles. The late afternoon slots include Broncos vs. 49ers and Chargers vs. Seahawks, and Sunday Night Football closes out the day with Panthers vs. Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET.

We're breaking down some of the NFL prediction markets available on Kalshi for Sunday and offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any NFL Week 4 trades.

Trading markets for NFL Week 4

Texans to win vs. Cowboys ($0.59)

Vikings to win by more than 10.5 points vs. Dolphins ($0.50)

Seahawks to win by more than 7 points vs. Chargers ($0.48)

Panthers to win vs. Lions ($0.36)

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions

Houston is desperate for a victory after losing its first three games after reaching the Divisional Round in last year's playoffs. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has played well, throwing for 794 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, but he doesn't have a ton of help around him with Tank Dell still on IR and Nico Collins out with a hamstring injury. Collins was back at practice Wednesday and could be ready Sunday. They'll face a Dallas defense that hasn't improved much after last season's struggles, and the team is off to a 1-2 start. But the Cowboys' offense, led by Dak Prescott and featuring CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams, is one of the best in the league. Still, the SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Houston to win outright, as it does so in 69% of the model's simulations. The Texans also win by more than 2.5 points 66% of the time.

A Houston victory is priced at $0.59 per share at Kalshi, and the Texans to win by more than 2.5 points is $0.54 per share at Kalshi. Shares on the Cowboys to win are $0.42 each, and Dallas to lose by fewer than 2.5 points is trading at $0.47. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Dolphins vs. Vikings predictions

It hasn't always been pretty -- as evidenced by a 9-3 victory in Chicago in Week 2 -- but the Vikings are 3-0 and come in off a 23-16 victory at Tampa Bay last Sunday. The Dolphins were already seen by many as the league's worst team, and now they have to go on without star running back De'Von Achane, who tore an ACL in last week's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. Miami also has losses to the 49ers and Raiders as quarterback Malik Willis has tried to do it all. The former Packer has thrown for 627 yards and rushed for 101 but has accounted for just two touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. The SportsLine model has Minnesota winning by more than 10.5 points 66% of the time for an 'A' grade, and it has a 'B' grade on the teams to combine for more than 38.5 points, which they do in a whopping 72% of simulations. The model's projected point total is closer 50 points than to 40.

Shares on Minnesota to win by more than 10.5 points are priced at $0.50 each at Kalshi, while shares on Miami to lose by fewer than 10.5, or win outright, are $0.51. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chargers vs. Seahawks predictions

Los Angeles is another team that had playoff aspirations but is off to an 0-3 start, with the team's three losses by an average of 10 points. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been under constant fire behind a patchwork offensive line, and while he has 627 passing yards and three touchdown passes, the 2020 first-round pick has thrown four interceptions and taken eight sacks. Only three teams have scored fewer points per game than L.A.'s 14.7 average, and the defense is yielding 25.6 per contest. Seattle and the 12th Man will be angry after a disappointing first loss as the Commanders capitalize on three turnovers to win despite Seahawks QB Sam Darnold throwing for 379 yards and four TDs last week. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Seattle to win by more than seven points, as it does so in 58% of its simulations.

Shares on the Seahawks to win by 7.5 points or more are trading for $0.48 each at Kalshi, while L.A. to lose by 7 points or fewer, or win outright, is priced at $0.53. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

The Lions are 2-1 and the Panthers are 1-2, but it's Carolina that shares a division lead while Detroit is trailing the Vikings in the NFC North. That fits with what happened last season, as the Lions went 9-8 but finished in last place, while the Panthers went 8-9 but won the NFC South. The Panthers' offense has shown some life, with quarterback Bryce Young throwing for more than 285 yards in all three games. He leads the NFL with 939 passing yards. Detroit will make him work for everything, as it has the second-most sacks in the NFL with 12. The Panthers are 28th in the NFL in total defense (365.7 yards per game) and the league's worst against the run (193.3), but Detroit is 31st in overall defense (416.7) and last in scoring (31.7 point per game). The SportsLine model has Carolina winning in 45% of its simulations, much higher than the 38% the odds imply.

Shares on Carolina to win are trading for $0.36 each at Kalshi, while the Lions to get the road victory is priced at $0.65. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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