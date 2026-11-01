The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after trading $25+. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market apps where you can trade on the NFL, and Sunday is loaded with intriguing matchups. NFL games today include Browns vs. Steelers, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Chargers vs. Rams. Sunday Night Football closes things out with Eagles vs. Commanders. Vikings running back Aaron Jones (knee) is officially active for a high-stakes showdown against the Lions. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

We're looking at pricing in the NFL prediction markets on Kalshi and offering insights for Sunday from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Go to our Kalshi promo code review page to see terms and conditions, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any Kalshi NFL Week 8 trades.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions

Steelers vs. Browns more than 39.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Chiefs to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.51, No $0.50



Commanders to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Eagles: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Steelers vs. Browns more than 39.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Cleveland (5-2) has won five of its past six games, but all of them have been close. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Browns have been doing enough to win, but the offense averages just 19 points per game. The Steelers (5-2) have won four of their past five and average 21.9 points. The defenses allow 40.6 combined points, and the SportsLine Projection Model has Cleveland and Pittsburgh combining for more than 39.5 points in 59% of simulations. The latest Steelers vs. Browns forecast is calling for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

The teams to combine for more than 39.5 points is trading for $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the point total coming in at fewer than 49.5 are $0.52 each. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The Chiefs (5-1) suffered their first loss last week as the defending Super Bowl champions Seahawks (3-3) shut them down. The Denver defense isn't nearly as fierce as the Seattle unit that helped the Seahawks hold a nearly 200-yard advantage in total offense. Kansas City beat Denver 31-10 to start the season as Kenneth Walker III broke out with 173 rushing yards in his regular-season debut with the Chiefs. Denver has won 12 of its 14 games at home since the start of last season, and the Broncos win in 51% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Shares on Kansas City to win are $0.51 each at Kalshi, while a Denver victory is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Commanders to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Eagles: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Both teams have been dealing with major injury problems, though the Philadelphia offense's woes couldn't be much worse. The offensive line is in major disarray, quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season and top receiver DeVonta Smith has been hobbled. The Eagles should have Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and the Commanders will be without their top receiver as well, with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Washington is 1-4-1, with its only win by three points, and the defense yields the second-most points in the NFL. The SportsLine model has Washington winning by more than 6 points in 53% of its simulations.

Shares on Washington to win are $0.52 each at Kalshi, while a Philadelphia victory is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Sunday Night Football using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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