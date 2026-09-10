If you're interested in trading on 49ers vs. Rams in Australia on Thursday, use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. We'll take a look at the latest movement at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, ahead of of kickoff at 8:35 p.m. ET. We'll also factor in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

49ers vs. Rams prediction markets for Week 1

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points

The SportsLine model has Los Angeles winning by more than 3.5 points in 57% of simulations. This result is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, while the 49ers to win outright or lose by less than 3.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. At the beginning of August, the Rams were priced at $0.39 per share to win by more than 3.5 points. The market has moved closer to a 50% outcome over the last month, especially with the 49ers clearing George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Mike Evans to play in this game. Make trades on 49ers vs. Rams in Week 1 using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Rams to win vs. 49ers

Los Angeles is priced at $0.65 per share to win the game. San Francisco to win is priced at $0.36 per share. When NFL prediction markets opened in May, the 49ers were briefly considered more likely to win this game. They were trading at $0.56 per share but that was before the Rams got some serious reinforcements. Los Angeles traded for Myles Garrett in June and got Aaron Donald back out of retirement, though the latter will not be playing in Australia in Week 1. The Rams win on Thursday in 70% of SportsLine simulations. Make trades on 49ers vs. Rams in Week 1 using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus:

47.5 points scored

There hasn't been much movement in this market, largely because it was unclear who was going to actually suit up for this contest until the first injury reports were released. With Evans, Christian McCaffrey and Kittle all set to play for San Francisco, these teams to score more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. Los Angeles and San Francisco scoring less than 47.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. The SportsLine model sees these teams topping 48.5 points in 49% of simulations. Make trades on 49ers vs. Rams in Week 1 using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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