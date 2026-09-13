NFL Sunday is here, and fans can jump on the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now to get a $25 sign-up bonus as a new user after signing up and trading $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The Sunday Week 1 NFL schedule features games like Bills vs. Texans ($0.48 to win) and Packers vs. Vikings ($0.55), with the day wrapping up with Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For Sunday's games, we are taking a look at some of the NFL prediction markets available at Kalshi, using insights for comparison from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before attempting to make any trades.

Trading markets for NFL Week 1

Lions to win by more than 7.5 points vs. Saints ($0.46)

Eagles to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Commanders ($0.49)

Cardinals vs. Chargers more than 47.5 points ($0.49)

Cowboys vs. Giants more than 48.5 points ($0.53)

Lions vs. Saints predictions

Detroit remains one of the most talented offenses in the league with Jared Goff leading a unit that also features receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs among his many weapons. The Lions scored at least 34 points in four of their first five games to open last season. They finished the regular season tied for fourth in the league in scoring at 28.3 point per game. The Saints like what they saw from Tyler Shough last season, but they averaged 18 points, fifth-fewest in the NFL. Detroit finished the season 9-8, while NFC North rival Green Bay finished 9-7-1 and got the final Wild Card spot. New Orleans allowed 22.5 points per game last season, while Detroit's defense dealt with tons of injuries and yielded 24.3 per contest. The SportsLine model has Detroit winning by more than 7 points in 63% of its simulations.

You can trade on the Lions to win by more than 7.5 points at Kalshi for $0.46 per share. The Saints to stay within the margin and lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright) is $0.55 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

Philadelphia won the NFC East at 11-6 last season despite an offense that struggled all season. Now, Jalen Hurts and Co. take on a familiar foe in the Commanders, who went 5-12. Washington struggled as injuries plagued quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the team to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. The Eagles demolished them 55-23 in that game before beating Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Washington allowed 26.5 points per game in 2025, sixth-most in the NFL, and Philly gave up just 19.1, fifth-fewest. The Commanders had the third-worst run defense, while Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,140 yards and seven TDs last season. He only played in the first meeting in 2025, sitting out the finale to rest for the playoffs, and rushed for 132 yards and a score. The model has the Eagles winning by more than 5.5 points in 63% of its simulations.

Kalshi is offering shares on Philadelphia to win by more than 5.5 points for $0.49, while Washington to lose by fewer than 5.5 (or win) is priced at $0.52. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Cardinals vs. Chargers predictions

Los Angeles enters the season with playoff aspirations again, while the Cardinals still have questions to answer. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dangerous as long as he's healthy, and he threw for 3,727 yards last season with 26 TD passes and 13 interceptions. He also was sacked 54 times, third-most in the NFL, and the offensive line still has some injury issues. The Cardinals have some talent on offense, with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett joining a unit that features receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is questionable with an ankle injury, so former Falcon Tyler Allgeier might see the bulk of the work. The SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 47.5 combined points in 61% of its simulations.

These teams to combine for more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.49 at Kalshi, and the final score being 47 points or fewer is $0.52. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Dallas' defense was one of the league's worst last year after Micah Parsons was dealt to the Packers, as it allowed the most points (30.1) and total yards (377.0) per game in 2025. The Cowboys added a lot of pieces, including pass rusher Rashan Gary and defensive backs Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant, and the unit will be looking to complement one of the league's top offenses. Dallas went 7-9-1 despite Dak Prescott and Co. piling up points. The Cowboys were second in the NFL in total yards per game (391.9) and scored averaged 27.7 points (seventh). The Giants also have a solid offensive core, with quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and receivers Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields getting fans excited. The unit averaged 22.4 points per game last season, but the defense allowed 25.8 per contest, seventh-most in the league. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 62% of its simulations.

Shares on the teams to score more than 47.5 points combined are $0.53 each at Kalshi, while Dallas and New York combining for fewer than 47.5 points priced at $0.48. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.