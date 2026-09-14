The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup is between the Broncos and Chiefs. The Chiefs are $0.55 per share to win outright. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for tonight's game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is trading at $0.515 per share to keep Kansas City's margin at two points or fewer. Rashee Rice recording six or more receptions is trading at $0.46 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Monday Night Football

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Denver to keep it within two points ($0.515 per share)

Rashee Rice props: Six or more receptions ($0.46 per share)

Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst Sia Nehad said, "It's always tough to go into Arrowhead and grab a win (or getting less than 3 points), but the conditions seem ripe to pounce here. The Chiefs come into the season with big questions along the offensive line, secondary and even the quarterback position with Mahomes coming off a major injury. The Broncos have some questions as well, but they still have a Top 3 defense and an excellent offensive line. Ultimately, I think both interiors control this game and we see a win from the Broncos, but I'll take the points (I don't mind paying for the +3)."

Denver is trading at $0.515 per share on Polymarket for Kansas City to win by two points or fewer, or for Denver to win outright, with Kansas City trading at $0.485 per share to win by three points or more. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Rashee Rice predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst Brad Thomas said, "Rice is Patrick Mahomes' safety blanket, and 5.5 receptions feels low for the role he owns in this offense. Rice finished 2025 with a 28.7% target share and was targeted on more than 30% of his routes. He recorded at least six receptions in six of eight games last season and in eight of his last 11 full games dating back to 2024. With an aDOT of under 4, he's clearly a great option underneath and a chain mover."

Rice recording six or more receptions is trading at $0.46 per share on Polymarket, with five or fewer trading at $0.55 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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